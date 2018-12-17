Trump Wins ‘Golden Idiot’ Award On German TV Show ‘Heute-Show’

While Trump's approval rating in the U.S. is threatened, his approval rating around the world has always been low.

Even people who don’t live in the United States enjoy making fun of U.S. President Donald Trump, Newsweek is reporting. Germany’s popular television show Heute-Show, presented by comedian and journalist Oliver Welke on the ZDF network, has awarded Trump the title of “Goldener Vollpfosten.” Translated, this means “golden idiot” or “golden dumba–.” This is the fourth year in a row that Trump has been given this “award.” To be fair, he is not the only winner — he shares the title with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, and the entirety of the United Kingdom, among other nominees.

Many Europeans have expressed their distaste for Trump in the past. Lots of European citizens made videos that hit back at Trump’s slogan, “America First,” and invited him to visit their home countries. This trend caught on in other countries such as India, China, and Malaysia, and some videos resulted in tens of millions of views. Trump even was criticized by other countries before he was even elected, such as when he was mocked in a 2016 Egyptian Twinkie commercial.

African countries joined in on the fun, with tourism companies from Namibia and Zambia making fun of the president while simultaneously defending themselves after allegations that Trump referred to African countries as “sh–holes.” South Korean K-Pop star Lee Seung-hyun released a music video for his hit song “Where R U From” this year that parodied Trump’s appearance at the U.S.-North Korea summit.

According to another Newsweek article, Trump’s approval rating in the U.S. is at an all-time low at 38 percent. His approval rating around the world, however, has always been low. A Pew Research Center survey found that only 27 percent of those polled globally had any trust in Trump. This puts him below other controversial world leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose approval rating was 52 percent, French President Emmanuel Macron whose approval rating was at 46 percent, Chinese President Xi Jinping whose approval rating was at 34 percent, and Russian President Vladimir Putin whose approval rating was at 30 percent.

When questioned about his approval rating in the past, Trump feels the numbers being reported are not accurate.

“The news and the polls are really fake, but I have the greatest base in history, because the 46 and 48 percent, those people, they never waver… Frankly, Fox has always given me a bad poll. I don’t know why that is, because they’ve treated me fairer than most,” Trump said. “But the polls have always been lousy.”