Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Claps Back At Donald Trump For His Tweet About ‘SNL’ Skit

She calls the president a "career criminal."

Chrissy Teigen is the unofficial queen of the Twitter clap back, and on Sunday, she turned her witty ire onto one of her favorite targets: Donald Trump. After the president posted a tweet calling for the courts to intervene in Saturday Night Live‘s “one sided” coverage, Teigen needed just three words to shut Trump down.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Saturday Night Live was treating him unfairly, providing what he calls an unbalanced view. The show had aired a segment mocking the president for the numerous investigations into him, his family, and his associates. The show also ran a parody of the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, in which Trump never became president and everyone was better off for it.

Trump didn’t find the show amusing and sent a tweet the morning after it aired expressing his frustration.

“A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials,” he wrote. “Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion?”

Teigen didn’t mince words and responded with what can only be described as an eye-roll in print, saying “ok, career criminal.”

The 33-year-old model and cookbook author’s followers immediately got in on the fun.

“Silly boy doesn’t realize SNL is not news coverage. Doh,” said one.

“I think that he thinks that anything that appears on TV is news,” said another Twitter fan.

“‘Your Honor, I rise today to whine about Alec Baldwin’s impersonation….’ Yeah, that seems like something a court should hear,” said yet another.

Teigen has gone after Trump repeatedly over the past few years, but particularly since he became president. In 2017, she was even blocked by Trump on the social media platform after telling him that no one likes him. She celebrated the event with a tweet of her own showing a screenshot of her blocked account.

In July 2017, the same month that she was blocked by Trump, she told the president to grow up and mocked his claims on Twitter that he had little time to use social media.

In July of this year, she called the president a “dips**t” after he ridiculed the #MeToo movement while mocked Senator Elizabeth Warren, offering to buy her a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry.

Teigen has said that she would never meet with the president because she gets sick at the thought and believes that he is a “terrible human being,” but that clearly doesn’t stop her from taking him to task when she thinks he deserves it.