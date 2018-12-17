Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Her Figure In White Bikini As She Lives La Vida Loca

Elizabeth Hurley proves time after time when sharing posts on social media that she defies any stereotypes about aging, and she is clearly determined to do it gracefully, beautifully, and in her own style. Hurley is not only an actress and a model, but she is also a swimwear designer and she rarely hesitates to wear her designs and flaunt her curves.

On Monday, Elizabeth Hurley shared a short video clip to her Instagram page and it features her wearing her Marissa bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In the clip, the stunner is laying on a towel on a wooden dock and she is stretched out and flaunting her curves as Ricky Martin’s “Livin La Vida Loca” plays.

Hurley has her arms stretched out to the side as she lays on the dock and her hair is loose in its trademark long brunette waves. Liz is wearing oversized sunglasses and she has one leg propped up slightly to better highlight her enviable curves.

The positioning shows off just a bit of Hurley’s cleavage along with her amazing abs and long legs. As the song plays she does just a hint of a dance to shake her hips, and as is often the case, she seems to be in a gorgeous setting surrounded by ocean water.

Elizabeth has 1.1 million followers on Instagram these days and this latest bikini video gained steam among her fans quite quickly. In just about an hour of being live on the social media site, nearly 60,000 people had liked the post. In addition, several hundred people commented and they noted that Hurley seemed unbelievably, insanely beautiful.

Hurley also frequently posts shots showing her in bikinis or other sexy bathing suits on her swimwear Instagram page, and that was the case just a few days ago. Liz shared another short video clip, and in this case she was wearing a peach-colored bikini and jumping in the ocean water as she hyped a holiday sale on her swimwear site.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Hurley has hyped that this Marissa bikini in her line gives “plenty of va va voom pushup” and that is certainly the case when the 53-year-old model showcases it. Elizabeth always looks gorgeous no matter what she is wearing, but her fans never tire of seeing her flaunt what she’s got in a tiny bikini.

In the past, Elizabeth Hurley has talked about her diet and fitness routines and it seems as if she keeps things fairly simple and intuitive. Based on these latest bikini clips featuring the model, swimwear designer, and actress, her routine certainly works well for her and her social media followers are always amazed by how flawless her figure still looks.