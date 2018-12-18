Ariana Madix Goes On A Twitter Rant About Scheana Marie, Says She Should ‘Fix Her Issues’ With The Other Girls

Ariana Madix is opening up about her relationship with Scheana Marie.

What’s going on with Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie?

During the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix was seen enjoying a night out without her one-time bestie after admitting that they don’t spend as much time with one another as they once did. Around the same time, Madix faced criticism online from fans who felt she was being a bad friend.

After one particular fan called out Madix for acting like a mean girl after befriending her former nemesis, Stassi Schroeder, as well as Schroeder’s longtime besties Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, Madix fired back at the fan and encouraged Scheana to make amends with the women herself.

“She can fix her issues with them the same way that I had to,” Madix told the fan.

Madix then claimed that during her night out with Schroeder and company, Scheana Marie already had plans to do something else.

“You know which episode I’m talking about. She was there before Stassi,” the fan continued, “But I guess you got Stassi now and I guess since y’all ‘don’t hang out all the time.’ Per YOU. That’s a reason to flip flop.”

“She literally moved to Vegas,” Ariana replied.

“You also didn’t apparently watch earlier seasons of the show or you just don’t pay attention?”

The fan then continued to argue her case, claiming that she liked Madix better when she was friends with Scheana and part of the “nice crew.”

“Weird, that is news to me that I’m not friends with Scheana,” Ariana said.

During her early moments on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix was never close with Stassi Schroeder and regularly expressed her dislike of her co-star. Now, however, the ladies are quite close and celebrated their summer birthdays with a joint bash months ago.

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie started off the series as the best of friends but these days, they don’t seem to be spending nearly as much time with one another. Meanwhile, Madix appears to be quite close with a number of their other Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney, both of whom have partners who are quite close to her boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

As fans of the series well know, Maloney’s husband, Schwartz, runs Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood bar and restaurant, TomTom, with Sandoval.

To see more of Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.