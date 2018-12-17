Kate Hudson Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss As She Returns To Her Workout Routine

Kate Hudson is looking great two months after giving birth to her third child, Rani Rose, whom she shares with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The 39-year-old actress posted a gym selfie on Instagram on Sunday, showing off her slim figure as she gets back into her workout routine post-pregnancy.

The photo showed Hudson standing sideways in front of her home gym mirror, wearing a T-shirt, flip-flops, and green leggings courtesy of her online athleisure brand, Fabletics. The actress made a fish face at the mirror as she called out singer Jesse Jo Stark and trainer Nicole Stuart, seen in the background of the photo, for being “seriously distracted” during their workout, People reported.

“The Sunday suck in???? @nicolestuartla @jessejostark are seriously distracted! #Hello…? #Busted,” Hudson captioned the silly photo.

Several fans praised the actress for her weight loss progress in the comments, telling Hudson she looks great.

“I want to look like that so soon after having a baby! I actually just want to look like that now!!! Honey, your body is banging!!!” one user wrote.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star recently became an ambassador for WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), per a recent Inquisitr story. Hudson shared another social media post over the weekend announcing the news and her excitement about getting back into shape through the company’s weight loss programs after her third pregnancy.

As for Hudson’s workout routine, she told Vogue in March that her favorite strengthening method is pilates.

“I’m a pilates person. I just love pilates, it’s so expansive. You can do so many different things. I love how it strengthens the body, because it feels very internal, I love how it lengthens the body,” Hudson explained.

For cardio, she prefers dance routines, but she’ll try anything that is “more fun than just pumping iron.”

Hudson shared that she’s always loved being active, and her determination to grow the Fabletics brand, which debuted in 2013, is a testament to that. In addition to the e-commerce store, the brand also has 25 brick-and-mortar stores across North America.

In 2016, Forbes reported that Fabletics planned to open 75 to 100 more stores within the next five years. The newest store will debut in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2019.

“It is kind of nice that you have something new to look forward to wearing,” Hudson said of her brand’s athletic clothing subscription service, which constantly adds new designs to be delivered to consumers’ doors each month. “It keeps your brain in the world of wellness and being active.”