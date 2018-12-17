Teddi Mellencamp Talks ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Says Everyone Has ‘Their Own Feelings’ About Lisa Vanderpump Drama

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about the ninth season of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Teddi Mellencamp and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars may be on the outs with Lisa Vanderpump but according to a new interview, her relationships with the other women are going strong.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the WeHoliday event in Los Angeles on Sunday, Mellencamp spoke of her time filming Season 9 with the other ladies, including the show’s newest addition Denise Richards, and said that her relationships have actually gotten much stronger amid their feud with Vanderpump.

“I’ve had so much fun with some of the girls. We’ve had a lot of fun. And the relationships are getting stronger because I’m getting to know them for longer, you know, and so the longer you know somebody, the more strong friendships are formed,” Mellencamp said on Sunday, December 16.

“I talk to Kyle [Richards] every day. She is so much fun and honestly makes me laugh every single day. I feel very lucky for that friendship,” she added.

In October, around the time that Lisa Rinna told her fans and followers that Vanderpump hadn’t filmed with the rest of the cast for six weeks, Us Weekly magazine claimed Vanderpump was feuding with her co-stars after reportedly being caught in a lie.

In regard to the ongoing drama with Vanderpump, Mellencamp encouraged her fans and followers to tune into the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and make their own decisions.

“Everyone just has to tune in,” she explained. “Because everybody has got their own feelings about everything. And you know, for us as well, living it.”

According to Teddi Mellencamp, it isn’t always fun to expose one’s life on national television but when it comes to what fans will see from her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she promised to be authentic.

“I’m an anxious person, in general. You know, the thought of when you’re on a TV show and it’s your real life … there’s always that moment,” she told Us. “But here’s the thing: Regardless if things are good or bad for me, I’m always myself. I’m an honest person. Sometimes it works out for me and sometimes it doesn’t.”

On Sunday night, Mellencamp appeared alongside Lisa Vanderpump on her spinoff series Vanderpump Rules. That said, it is unclear if they are on good terms at this point in time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.