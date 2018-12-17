Is David Beador Engaged? Girlfriend Lesley Cook Is Wearing A Ring On Her Engagement Finger

Is that an engagement ring on David Beador’s girlfriend’s finger?

Just over a week after David’s estranged wife, Shannon Beador, was seen addressing his romance with girlfriend Lesley Cook, David is facing rumors of a potential engagement. Lesley was seen wearing a ring on her engagement finger in a new photo shared on Instagram.

In the December 16 photo, Lesley was seen holding her cell phone as she took a selfie — and on her hand is what appears to be an engagement ring.

While Lesley didn’t explain what the ring signified, this isn’t the first time that fans are seeing it. In fact, she’s seemingly been wearing the item for the past several week. In one photo that would have shown the piece closer up, she suspiciously placed her hand over where her ring would have been sitting.

In the caption of that photo, Lesley said someone should “pinch” her as she took off to Europe from a flight in Los Angeles.

In the days that followed the aforementioned photograph, she and David posed for a number of snapshots — one of which featured a closer look at her gold and diamond ring — as they enjoyed sight-seeing in Greece.

The couple also visited Paris, France, where they posed for another series of images.

In July of this year, about six months into David Beador and Lesley Cook’s relationship, a Radar Online report revealed details regarding David’s alleged plan to marry his girlfriend.

“David and Lesley are madly in love with each other. He feels like he was meant to meet her when he did and the two of them are soul mates,” a source close to David explained at the time. “David is such a good father to his girls, and Lesley’s kids love him already. He has really become a father figure to them and he absolutely loves it.”

Lesley has a young son and daughter from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, David shares three teenaged daughters with his estranged wife, Shannon.

“They definitely want to have a kid of their own after becoming husband and wife,” the source told continued. “David just wants to wait until everything is finalized with Shannon because he doesn’t want her to try and come after him for more money or something. He honestly does not care what anyone thinks because he is living his life with Lesley in private.”