Amanda Cerny Rocks Her Curves, Showcases Glamorous Look In Latest Instagram Snaps

Social media queen Amanda Cerny is known for creating comical videos, sharing great fitness insight, and sometimes for striking a sultry pose via her social media pages. The 27-year-old has been sharing some great stuff via her Instagram page lately and her most recent photos have generated a lot of buzz among her followers.

On Sunday, Amanda Cerny shared a pair of photos via her Instagram page showing just how glamorous she can look. The Instagram queen was wearing a gorgeous purple dress and had on a totally glam makeup look, and her fans wasted no time in showing their love for the shots.

These snapshots weren’t at all revealing as some of Cerny’s posts can be. Despite not showing anything particularly racy in terms of skin, the photos went practically viral. Within just 16 hours, more than 1 million people had liked the posts and over 4,000 of Amanda’s supporters had commented.

Amanda has more than 23.7 million followers on Instagram and they obviously thought she looked stunningly gorgeous in this ensemble. Cerny was wearing a Marciano Guess gown that is their Aaliyah Bandage Maxi dress. The dress, which seems to be unavailable at this point, has previously been seen on Jennifer Lopez as well and it is a beautiful piece.

Guess by Marciano describes the dress as a showstopper with a mock neck, flowy chiffon skirt and bandage-style bodysuit design. There are slits on the sides of the chiffon skirt and the skirt is sheer enough to show a hint of the bodysuit underneath. It doesn’t come as a surprise that Cerny would turn to Guess for a glam look, as she has represented the brand in previous campaigns.

Along with the showstopper dress, Amanda wore her long, dark hair in waves that swept over one shoulder and she showed off a beautiful makeup look. Cerny had one a gorgeous pink lip color and a bold purple eyeshadow look that really made her eyes pop. The fitness queen’s curves were beautifully showcased by the bandage dress and overall this look generated a lot of talk among her fans.

Other recent social media updates by Amanda reveal that she is been making her way to Florida where she’s originally from, and she’s been hyping some other projects of hers via her Instagram Stories. Amanda Cerny always keeps her millions of fans guessing as she toggles from sultry to glamorous to funny to fitness-focused, and the Instagram queen’s followers are never sure quite what she’ll be sharing with them next.