Gisele Bundchen Flaunts Plenty Of Cleavage In A White Lace Dress

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been associated with the fashion industry since 1997, but whenever she treats her 15 million fans to a new picture on Instagram, they show the same excitement and appreciation that they used to during the model’s earliest days.

The 38-year-old model recently posted a picture on the social media platform, one where she is featured sitting gracefully on a sofa. Gisele is wearing a low-cut white lace dress that exposes her chest, and provides a glimpse of her perky breasts. Gisele wore minimal makeup, let her beautiful, wavy mane down — and kept it simple in terms of accessories by wearing a thin gold chain and a wristband.

In the caption, the Brazilian beauty wrote a meaningful message for her fans, and motivated them to trust their intuition in order to become empowered. She also mentioned that when a person becomes stronger, they also achieve more and more happiness.

Within just an hour of going live, the photograph in question amassed more than 345,000 likes and close to 4,000 comments. Fans and followers praised Gisele for her beautiful features and body and her graceful appearance. They also applauded the evergreen sexiness that has earned her the reputation of being one of the world’s most successful models.

Per usual, fans wrote nice things for Gisele in the comments section, such as “you are naturally beautiful unlike the plastic fashion icons we have these days,” and “you are truly a goddess.”

“You’re a beautiful woman, Gisele, inside and out! I have so much respect for you!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

One of her followers also commented on Gisele’s book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life. The commenter in question said that the book is simply amazing and inspiring. According to an article by Boston, the supermodel wrote about some deeply intimate issues in the book, and opened up about her struggles — which, seeing her successful career, no one could likely envisage.

She not only opened up about how she was bullied and humiliated in school for her appearance — Gisele was apparently taller than everyone else — but the model also wrote that she suffered from panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts.

Gisele also shared with her readers that she got breast implants after breastfeeding her two kids, and called her choice “one of the most upsetting decisions” of her life.

“When the surgery was over, I no longer recognized my body. I became uncomfortable with the size of my breasts. I felt angry and depressed. Why did I do this to myself?”

According to the article, though her experience was stressful for her, it taught her an important lesson.

“I’d done something, for myself, but mostly to try to please others,” Bundchen said in the book. “The lesson here is to listen to yourself first, to be clear about what you want, before making important decisions. After all, you will be the one living with the results.”