WWE News: Vince McMahon Was ‘Furious’ With One Of The Co-Main Events From WWE ‘TLC’

One of the top matches on the card did not go over well with the WWE Chairman.

WWE TLC took place on Sunday night, and it was the last pay-per-view of 2018 before the company gears up for the “Road to WrestleMania.” With falling ratings, WWE hoped that this PPV would be one that could help viewership for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to round out the year. Things were not helped, though, as the crowd turned on one of the co-main event matches — and Vince McMahon was reportedly furious about it.

The event appeared to run a bit slow throughout the night, but it picked up about halfway through. Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax in a hard-fought match to retain the Raw Women’s Championship. Daniel Bryan took down A.J. Styles to hold onto his WWE Title.

Then, there were just two matches left. Once the music started, it was evident that the TLC Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship would go on last. That meant Seth Rollins would defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose in a battle between two former brothers in The Shield.

For anyone watching, they may have heard the crowd chanting random things during the match — or even sitting there dead silent. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Vince McMahon “was furious” over the match, and how it all went down.

For those who have not yet seen WWE TLC and don’t want to be spoiled on the results, you will want to stop reading now.

WWE

During the match, many of the fans began chanting things such as “This is boring,” and many even chanted “Becky” in support of SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. When they weren’t chanting those kinds of things, the crowd sat almost entirely silent as Ambrose and Rollins battled it out for just under 23 minutes.

At this point in the night, WWE was also three-and-a-half hours into TLC. All pay-per-view events are at least four hours long now. One may think the crowd was just tired at this point, but they came alive in the women’s Triple Threat main event, which closed out the show.

Vince McMahon, who is returning to Raw tonight, as reported by the Inquisitr, was furious backstage. He was reportedly not happy with the match at all. It’s not known just what may have set the CEO off, but it appears to be more than just the crowd’s reaction.

SE Scoops is reporting that plans have Seth Rollins taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. It’s not yet known if this poorly received match against Dean Ambrose at TLC will end up changing things. All that is known at this time is that the fans were not happy with it — and worst of all, Vince McMahon was absolutely enraged over how things turned out.