Yet another woman is coming forward to tell a story about her intimate relationship with actor and director Woody Allen when she was a minor and he a man in his 40s. According to Babi Christina Engelhardt, the physical and psychological connection between the two lasted for eight years and was the inspiration behind the movie Manhattan which starred a 12-year-old Mariel Hemingway. She also says that at one point, their relationship occasionally was a threesome, allegedly with Allen’s ex, Mia Farrow.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke at length to Engelhardt, now 59, about being 16 and an aspiring actress back in 1976 when she first met Woody Allen at the NYC hotspot Elaine’s. The now mother of two admits that she approached Allen, then 41, and slipped him a note with her phone number.

“Since you’ve signed enough autographs, here’s mine!”

Allen made use of the phone number and invited the wannabe actress up to his Fifth Avenue penthouse. Engelhardt says he never asked her age, but she told Allen she was still in high school and lived with her parents in New Jersey while she tried to break into the entertainment industry. She says that their relationship quickly became physical, and they were frequently intimate in his apartment. She adds that she wouldn’t turn 17 until several months later (acknowledging that 17 is the age of consent in New York).

Woody Allen's 'Manhattan' muse speaks out on their secret "love story": "I have no regrets" https://t.co/9L2aPh8Uu9 pic.twitter.com/vFzslJpEQ9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 17, 2018

Now as an adult and a parent, Babi Christina Engelhard has looked at her relationship with the director through the lens of the #MeToo movement, his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, and the allegations by his daughter, Dylan, and it’s gotten very uncomfortable. What she had told herself was a bittersweet memory of a past love now looks different; tainted, at least in the eyes of others, though she still sees it as a love story.

“It’s almost as if I’m now expected to trash him.”

The 1979 Woody Allen movie Manhattan now seems less the imagination of a man in his mid-40s, leaving his youth behind and potentially more about a grown man who took advantage of a child. The movie explores a sexual relationship between Mariel Hemingway’s character, Tracy, and Allen’s 40-something role as Isaac.

Engelhard suggests that she still thinks of the movie as “monument to their unspoken relationship” which continued for years after the movie was made.

“He had groomed Mia, trained her, to put up with all of this. Now he had no barriers. It was total disrespect.” I feel like Soon-Yi must live in an alter-world where it's just totally fine that her husband has an obsession with teenage girls. What? https://t.co/m1Fyh11XK5 — Rebecca Shuri She Ready Carroll (@rebel19) December 17, 2018

“[Manhattan] reminded me why I thought he was so interesting — his wit is magnetic,” Engelhardt says.

“It was why I liked him and why I’m still impressed with him as an artist. How he played with characters in his movies, and how he played with me.”

She says she now realizes that others might see her relationship with Allen as imbalanced, she has no regrets, and instead of using the past to invite scrutiny, she says she hopes it will provide some with “perspective.”

“What made me speak is I thought I could provide a perspective. I’m not attacking Woody. This is not ‘bring down this man.’ I’m talking about my love story. This made me who I am. I have no regrets.”

But Engelhardt does admit that after she had been involved sexually with Allen for four years, he introduced her to his new girlfriend, Mia Farrow, who had already starred in The Great Gatsby and Rosemary’s Baby. Engelhardt was then 20, Farrow, 34, and Allen, 46.

She says she felt sick when he wanted to introduce the women.

“I felt sick. I didn’t want to be there at all, and yet I couldn’t find the courage to get up and leave. To leave would mean an end to all of this. Looking back now, that’s exactly what I needed, but back then, the idea of not having Woody in my life at all terrified me. So I sat there, patiently, calmly trying to assess the situation, trying to understand why he wanted the two of us to meet.”

She explains that after feeling jealous initially, she thought of their times together as “fun,” which included several “three-way sex sessions.”

“There were times the three of us were together, and it was actually great fun. We enjoyed each other when we were in the moment. She was beautiful and sweet, he was charming and alluring, and I was sexy and becoming more and more sophisticated in this game. It wasn’t until after it was done when I really had time to think of how twisted it was when we were together … and how I was little more than a plaything.”

But Engelhardt adds that despite the fact that she has no regrets, she can’t help but think it would be interesting to remake the movie Manhattan from the perspective of the teen girl.