Dog The Bounty Hunter, Wife Beth Chapman Hit Theater For Family Christmas Tradition Despite Her Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter recently received heartbreaking news as she went through emergency surgery, and discovered that her throat cancer had returned, spread, and was considered incurable now. Despite that, she has shown that she is determined to keep living her life — and making the most of the time she still has — with her children and her husband, Duane Chapman.

Monday morning, Beth Chapman shared an adorable photo to her Instagram page. It showed the two Dog the Bounty Hunter stars dressed up and sitting together on a couch, and she noted that they were embracing a long-running family tradition during this outing. She said that they had hit the theater with their kids, and also that they had all gone to dinner together at a place called Churchill’s.

The Chapmans looked adorable as they sat together — and she had a smile on her face, as her husband looked a bit more stoic.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Beth has made it clear that she is not going to just give up and sit at home with her cancer recurrence. Chapman is reportedly driving her hubby, Dog the Bounty Hunter, slightly crazy trying to stay involved in everything he’s doing. At the same time, reports have also shared that she’s apparently been sharing some of her wishes in regards to a funeral, as well as seeking alternative options for fighting her cancer.

Beth’s latest Instagram post quickly garnered a lot of support from her fans. Nearly 5,000 people liked the post showing her out with her hubby in less than half an hour of the share having gone live. More than 200 people commented right away — and people told her how beautiful she looked, sent their prayers and love, and wished the family a wonderful holiday.

Chapman reportedly returned home to Colorado, against the advice of her medical team, shortly after her emergency surgery. While she is seeking both traditional and alternative treatments to fight her cancer, it seems clear that she is also determined to live her life to the fullest despite her illness.

In addition to her theater outing with her family, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star also hit the great outdoors for some tubing in the snow with loved ones. Beth shared a video clip of the chaos via her Facebook page, and it looks like she had a blast. She said that when you have a little bit of life left you want to live it, and there were a few expletives tossed out as everybody went flying down the steep hill.

Beth Chapman and her husband Duane are obviously facing a difficult path forward as they navigate this heartbreaking development. Fans are rooting for Beth, and sending their love. They adore that she’s making the most of every moment she still has with her family and loved ones.