WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Did Not Turn Heel At ‘TLC,’ Per Wrestling Observer

Ronda Rousey's actions certainly came off like those of a heel, but Dave Meltzer says that isn't the case.

Coming off of TLC, one of the most intriguing storylines is what’s happening with Ronda Rousey. In the middle of the card, she defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax — and fans thought that was the end of her involvement in the show.

It was far from it, though, as Ronda Rousey would ultimately lead to the finish of the show’s main event. She would come out and push both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch off of a ladder, leading to Asuka winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Initially, it was just an exciting moment, as the WWE finally seemed to be giving Asuka the big push that fans feel she deserves. Members of the WWE Universe have been clamoring to see Asuka as the champion ever since she was called up from NXT, but WWE didn’t seem like they could figure out how to use her correctly.

Of course, just winning the championship doesn’t mean too much, as it really comes down to how they handle her character now that she has the belt.

Once the dust settled and the excitement calmed down, fans were left with a burning question: did Ronda Rousey just turn heel? Her actions certainly came off like something an evil character would do, especially because she cost Becky Lynch — one of the hottest babyfaces in the company right now — the title.

Further leading fans to think that Ronda was turning heel was a Twitter post which she sent out after the TLC event went off the air.

Ronda wrote, “I don’t give a damn ’bout my bad reputation.”

This tweet feels a bit like something a heel would say, especially after doing what she did at the TLC event.

However, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was quick to shoot down those rumors, saying that Ronda Rousey is still a babyface, regardless of what she did.

On the show, Meltzer said, “So Ronda Rousey didn’t turn heel. I don’t think anyone probably thought she did because of how they do this stuff.”

It sounds like they’re working Ronda Rousey as a Stone Cold Steve Austin type of character, where she’s a babyface who performs a lot of heelish actions in order to come across as cool to the fans. With that in mind, knocking over a ladder with two of the most popular characters currently in the WWE makes sense.

We’d expect to see some character development from Rousey tonight on Monday Night Raw. Her status as a babyface should be further verified — though if she did, in fact, turn heel, that should also be made clear tonight.