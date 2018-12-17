‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease An Apology From Charlotte, Bad News From Franco, And An Admission From Jason

Monday’s episode of General Hospital will have some intense moments, according to the latest spoilers. The truth about Charlotte bullying Aiden is finally emerging, and there’s more chaos on the way for Elizabeth and Franco’s family. Jason and Sam have been dancing around their pull toward one another for months now — and it sounds as if he may be ready to open up about what he wants.

As viewers saw on Friday, Lulu learned that Charlotte was bullying Aiden. She wasted no time in marching her over to Elizabeth’s house to apologize. Until now, Liz has had no idea what was causing such trauma for Aiden at school, and she’ll surely be stunned to find out that Charlotte was involved.

Lulu will push her daughter to apologize, but that doesn’t mean this situation is fully resolved already. According to Soap Central, Aiden will be feeling let down this week — and viewers will also be seeing Liz feeling both stunned and fiery-mad. Will Charlotte be able to turn her behavior around easily, or is there more trouble ahead between these two youngsters?

Unfortunately, Aiden’s problems at school aren’t Elizabeth’s only concern right now. General Hospital spoilers tease that Franco will tell his fiancee that he’s got bad news for her, but it’s not clear yet what this entails. Franco was excited to see that Cameron had made brownies, and had left them at the house, and it sounds like he might piece together what Cam’s original intention was with those brownies.

Even if Franco doesn’t figure out Cam’s plan at this point, General Hospital spoilers hint that Cameron will connect with someone this week to try to make a buy. From the sounds of things, it may not take long for him to be busted — and for Elizabeth to find out.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Jason and Sam will be spending some time together. As the Inquisitr teased earlier, Danny will be overjoyed to learn that Jason is headed home with them.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Jason will open up and admit to Sam that there’s nothing more he’d like than to spend the day with her for Christmas. Will the Christmas holiday finally bring happiness for Jason, Sam, and “JaSam” fans?

Viewers have also seen that things are complicated for Mike as his mental health deteriorates. He’s fallen for Yvonne, but she’s married to Stella’s former love, Marcus, and Marcus isn’t a fan of Mike spending time with Yvonne. Sonny and Carly tried to talk with Marcus about this, urging him to back off a bit, but General Hospital spoilers share that things will get even more complicated during Monday’s show.

Mike and Yvonne will get quite close — and move in toward one another for a kiss — and Sonny and Carly will be quietly watching from across the room. Unfortunately, it looks like Marcus will also end up watching this intimate moment. Will he interrupt and get upset? SheKnows Soaps shares that Carly will step in to help someone in some way during Monday’s show, and it may be in relation to this awkward situation.

General Hospital spoilers for the week tease that there’s a lot of action on the horizon, and viewers have a lot to look forward to over the next few days. Things are really heating up for many in Port Charles — and it sounds as if the new year will bring plenty of action that will keep people hopping.