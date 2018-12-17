Watch Atalanta BC Vs SS Lazio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Round 16 Finale Live Online

Two clubs with sights set on Europe, Atalanta and Lazio battle in a Monday match that wraps up Round 16 of play in Serie A.

Two Italian clubs with their sights set on Europe will battle for advancement up the table in a Monday Serie A match that pits host Atalanta BC, who would move into a points tie for a UEFA Europa League spot with a win, per Mondo Sportivo, against SS Lazio who’s ambitions are significantly higher. Taking the full three points from the lower-ranked side would jump the Romans over AC Milan into the fourth UEFA Champions League spot, at least for 24 hours. The Atalanta-Lazio game will live stream in the finale to Serie A Round 16 from Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Sunday clash pitting 11th-place Atalanta BC against fifth-place SS Lazio, who are eyeing a Champions League slot, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 21,000-seat Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo, Italy, on Monday, December 17. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Atalanta-Lazio live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, December 18.

The match should see a fan-pleasing display of goal production, as Lazio has tallied 22 in 15 games, per Sky Sports, while Atalanta, despite ranking six spots lower on the table, has found the back of the net seven additional times, with 29.

Both sides are led by accomplished goal-scorers up front. Atalanta has seen five from summer acquisition — on a two-year loan from Sampdoria, per Calcio Mercato — Colombian international Duvan Zapata.

But Lazio, despite scoring fewer goals as a team, has collected 10 league goals from superstar striker Ciro Immobile, per Soccerway stats, who is looking to equal or better his 29 in Serie A last season.

Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile has scored almost half of his team’s goals. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio Serie A Monday night match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the recently created, online sports network from sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but allows users a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Biancocelesti clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the only source for the live stream of the Round 16 match on Monday in Bergamo.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. In much of Africa, however, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Atalanta BC vs. SS Lazio, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.