Demi Rose Flaunts Major Curves In Small Black Outfit On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a new picture on her Instagram page, saying in the caption that she “Can’t wait to be back on vacay.”

The model wore a small black crop-top that had criss-crossed straps on the midriff, along with black bikini bottoms with ties on the sides. She wore a matching coverup on the bottom, which bore tassels. Demi wore her hair down in loose curls, and she sported dark eye makeup and glossy lipstick. She appeared to look far away as she stood out in sharp contrast to the all-white backdrop. Fans loved the outfit, and left messages like, “Woow one of my fav photoshoots that i saw from you. Wish you an Merry christmas,” “Beautiful so beautiful,” and “Stunning.”

On the other hand, there were some fans who told Rose that “You were born into permanent vacation babe,” and “Models are on year around vacay.” Someone else echoed this, saying, “I thought your life was a big vacation #cantbemad enjoy it.” The idea that models are on vacation all of the time may be considered by some to be one of the biggest misconceptions about the industry. After all, many of Demi’s fans probably flock to her page to see images of vacation and fun times, as it’s part of her allure.

Rose’s recent Instagram posts show her at a Christmas party with friends. She took a panned video shot of the food that was wrapped up, plus what it looked like when it was ready to be served. Her girlfriends were seen singing Christmas songs and dancing together, while some of her guy friends were spotted wearing Christmas-themed outfits — dressing up as an elf or as Santa.

And while Demi has obviously found success as an Instagram model, that wasn’t her intention when she was starting out. In fact, she had a different career in mind — including becoming a beauty therapist and owning her own salon — which she described to Women Fitness.

“It was all very exciting and happened very fast! I never believed I could make it as a model and at the time I was training to become a Beauty Therapist on my third year of college but I just knew inside something more exciting was in store for me.”

That “something more exciting” turned out to be one of the most successful Instagram modeling careers, which is a rare feat considering how many women try to make it on social media.