‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Adorable Holiday Family Pic With Followers

Over the weekend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Jersey Shore began a new, adorable tradition with his family holiday photos. Magro and his girlfriend, Jen Harley, posed in a few festive Christmas shots with their 8-month-old daughter Ariana in their home, complete with matching outfits and holiday decor. Magro shared one of the images to social media on Sunday evening, Access reported.

In an image that Magro posted on Instagram, the reality television star was seen kneeling next to baby Ariana while Harley held the child’s hand on the other side. Magro and Harley sported simple gray sweaters, but Ariana rocked an adorable Christmas dress featuring red, black, and white plaid with a red ribbon around the waist. To complete the look, a little white bow sat on Ariana’s growing head of hair.

In the background sat a giant nutcracker, some tinsel, and a stocking.

Harley shared a festive photo of her own. This time, the whole family (including Harley’s son from a previous relationship and their two dogs) wore matching gray snowflake onesies and red Santa hats. The group sat on stairs in their home, which were decorated with holly, all smiles.

“1st family Christmas pics! This is going to be our new tradition! Special thanks to @pajamagramcompany for our amazing matching pajamas even the dogs matched us!” Harley captioned the photo.

Another shot on Harley’s Instagram showed the businesswoman, her boyfriend, and their baby wearing the same pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with presents. Magro and Harley held “hubby” and “wife” mugs, but Harley didn’t write anything about a possible future marriage.

Other photos from the holiday shoot showed baby Ariana looking peaceful in her Christmas clothes.

The family appears happy despite the drama they’ve endured in the last year. Magro and Harley argued publicly on social media in April after an alleged cheating scandal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Magro reportedly got too close to another woman on the set of the reality show, but he denied that he ever cheated on Harley, whom he began dating in July 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Later, Magro accused Harley of being unfaithful herself.

“If you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” Magro said of his girlfriend in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

Harley and Magro reportedly got into a physical altercation in October, which resulted in a black eye that Magro shared on social media. The reality star claimed that Harley gave him the shiner, but Harley denied ever hitting him.