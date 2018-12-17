Emily Blunt Says She Hated Flying For ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Role: ‘It Was Totally Terrifying’

While she may have nailed the role of Mary Poppins for the upcoming film, not everything came easy for actress Emily Blunt.

In a recent interview with People, Blunt shared the one part of the role that she found the most challenging — the flying scenes. These shots required the actress to be harnessed in — and hooked up — to a wire in order to make it seem like she was actually flying. At first, Blunt confessed that she didn’t really realize that she had a fear of flying, but once it came time for her to do a few “flights,” the actress says that the process was definitely scary.

“It was totally terrifying,” she told the publication. “I thought I was alright with heights, and then as I kept going higher I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m alright with heights! I actually think I’m very bad with heights!'”

But as scary as the scenes were, Blunt did find part of it very magical, seeing as it was such a memorable part of the first movie. It definitely got emotions running high, not only for her — but for the whole crew.

“You know you’re doing something special when everybody feels it, from the lighting guys, the grips, the catering guy. One of the camera grips came up to me and he goes, ‘That was really emotional watching you come down like that.’ It was really sweet.”

#MaryPoppinsReturns, a sequel to Disney's 1964 film Mary Poppins, has #EmilyBlunt stepping into the shoes of veteran actor #julieandrews as the flying nannyhttps://t.co/eNSZq09Ew3 — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 13, 2018

And the camera guy in question was not the only one who was really moved by Emily and her performance. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Blunt’s husband, actor John Krasinski, told the talk show host that he, too, was touched by his wife’s performance. As the Inquisitr shared, The Office actor had nothing but good things to say about his wife and her latest role.

During the show, he explained that he and his family were able to watch the screener over the Thanksgiving holiday — and he gave his daughters a warning that the film would be very emotional. About 25 minutes into the film, Krasinski admitted that he needed to look for kleenex to wipe his eyes after initially turning them down, thinking that he wouldn’t need them.

“I was crying so much! I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes,” the actor told DeGeneres. “I had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater. Just a lot of [wiping my eyes and saying], ‘Oh, it’s so beautiful!'”

Along with Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns features a star-studded cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Dick Van Dyke, and Angela Lansbury.

The highly-anticipated film hits theaters on December 19.