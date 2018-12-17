Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Goes Topless In Sultry Photo Shoot Sneak Peek Shared Via Instagram

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is showcasing a very different look from her usual style in a project that she teased via her Instagram page Monday morning. Knudson is known for her long, blonde hair and girl-next-door looks, but she is channeling a much more sultry style in a recent photo shoot she did.

In her latest Instagram post, Danielle Knudson shared a peek of a photo shoot she did with Matt Licari for Spirit & Flesh magazine. She said that she was essentially channeling supermodel Linda Evangelista from around 1992.

This gorgeous photo shows that Knudson is topless, although the shot shows just Danielle’s bare shoulders and a hint of her bare chest and back. She is wearing a wrap in her hair with her blonde locks piled on top of her head, and she is looking sultry with a heavy makeup look.

The retro look was shared in black-and-white and is quite the artistic snapshot. The photographer shared quite a few additional pictures from the photo shoot via his social media page and the magazine’s site has a full array up now as well.

Licari’s Instagram page shows a stunning shot of Knudson where her blonde hair is down and the waves cascade over her shoulder, and she is squatting down while wearing only a dark pair of panties. Danielle’s long, slim legs and bare back can be seen clearly, but there is just a hint of sideboob visible as the Sports Illustrated model’s thighs and arms cover the rest of her breasts in this particular position.

The full series of photos that Knudson had taken by Licari for Spirit & Flesh is artistic, gorgeous, and certainly shows Danielle in a look that’s fairly new for her fans. On the magazine’s website, additional photos show Knudson posing in several other sultry scenarios.

In one shot, Danielle is topless while wearing a pair of jeans. In another, she seems to be wearing a strapless bra while her hair is down, loose, and a little wild. Knudson looks stunning in each and every shot and her fans are eating up this sexy slate of snaps.

Danielle Knudson has been sharing a lot of great stuff via her Instagram page lately. She’s been in New York City working but recently noted that she’s soon headed home, seemingly for the holidays. This coming 2019 is shaping up to be a fabulous year for the former Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model by the looks of things and people will anxious to see what she has to share next.