Carrie Bradshaw’s Eiffel Tower Bag Is For Sale As Hopes For A Third ‘Sex And The City’ Movie Are Squashed

The iconic bag carried by Sarah Jessica Parker can be yours for a hefty price.

Sex and the City fans can own an important piece of memorabilia from the HBO TV and movie franchise. Patricia Fields, the legendary SATC costume designer, has announced that she is selling the iconic Timmy Woods Eiffel Tower purse. The purse in question was famously carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in the first Sex and the City movie, back in 2008.

The must-have piece for any true Sex and the City fan can be purchased at Fields’ Miami pop-up store at 180 NW 27th Street, Miami, Florida — and it’s going for a bargain price of $3,000. It should be noted that the hand-painted bag ordinarily retails for $3,750, Page Six reports. The iconic piece, adorned by a dazzling 7,000 Swarovski crystals, is a fashionable nod to Carrie’s short time as a Paris resident during her depressing Aleksandr Petrovksy (Mikhail Baryshnikov) days — just before Mr. Big (Chris Noth) showed up and helped her hightail it out of France.

An Instagram post announcing the sale of the bag confirms that the blinged-out piece is from Fields’ personal collection, and was created and signed by designer Timmy Woods for the first Sex and the City movie a decade ago. You can see the sale announcement in Field’s Instagram post below.

In an interview with the Cut, Fields revealed that replicas of Carrie’s Eiffel Tower bag flew off her store shelves when the Sex and the City movie was released, and that she later sold it as a special order item.

“You know at my store, things aren’t that expensive there, but we had to have the Eiffel Tower bag,” Fields said in 2008. “It’s available cheaper without rhinestone, but the one Carrie carries is all rhinestones.”

The timing of the Eiffel Tower bag sale couldn’t be better for diehard Sex and the City fans. With hopes for a previously planned third movie in the franchise all but gone, fans may want to scoop up anything they can get their hands on from the original series.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently told Variety that talks have been shut down regarding a third film in the Sex and the City franchise.

“It’s not something we are talking about right now. I just don’t have a clue,” the actress told said of the possibility of a third film.

While a third big-screen script was penned by Michael Patrick King, original Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has been vocal about the fact that she is not interested in doing another movie based on the Big Apple besties.