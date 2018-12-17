Once again, Kate Middleton is showing that she's just like us for the holidays!

Most of us just want our families to look nice — perhaps even color coordinated — in our holiday and New Year’s cards for family and friends. Some celebrities, however, go way over the top with costumes and lighting, making their Christmas greeting impractical within the budget constraints of the average person. That’s why the backstory of the Cambridge royal Christmas card is so endearing.

Elle got to the bottom of the story behind the casual outfits in the Christmas photo belonging to Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — in his holiday debut. The photo was taken at their home at Amner Hall, and while little Prince Louis is tucked into his mother’s arms, the other two little Cambridge family members are mugging for the camera.

But only hardcore royal watchers might notice that Princess Charlotte’s sweater looks familiar. In fact, the cardigan is a hand me down from her older brother, Prince George, and it has become a favorite of the little princess.

The sweater is from Spanish brand Fina Ejerique, and this is not the first time that Princess Charlotte has worn it in a posed photo. The princess wore it in a photo where she finally got to give little brother Prince Louis a kiss, after his birth.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card proves royals' love of hand-me-downs https://t.co/o2L1nr6O1k pic.twitter.com/uGgruGJFmE — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) December 15, 2018

Fina Ejerique creative director Ana Perez says she is so pleased that the sweater has become a family favorite.

“We are really proud that our cardigan has become one of their favorite pieces, worn by both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. It’s really a great honor.”

The sweet navy cardigan was first seen on Prince George — in an Instagram picture — when he posed with Queen Elizabeth, and her other great-grandchildren, for her 90th birthday.

It seems that Kate Middleton is practicing what she preaches, and is doing her best to provide her children with some normalcy in unusual circumstances. The Duchess of Cambridge has become well known for recycling her looks, and for wearing outfits several times in public.

What was once considered a royal faux pas is now embraced as practicality by Middleton, who seems to be the first royal to appear in public with her children in notably casual “play clothes.”

Kate Middleton favors accessible brands like Zara, per the Inquisitr, and then wears those dresses or outfits more than once while out with her children. The Duchess of Cambridge has been quite clear in her theory that the things her children will remember are the times spent as a family.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”