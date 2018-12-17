Farrah Abraham Strips Down To Red Lingerie In Raunchy Photo Shoot

Farrah Abraham sure knows how to celebrate Christmas in style!

The Teen Mom OG star showed off her incredible figure as she posed on a pink bed while wearing a racy red lingerie set that featured both lace and tulle details and several bows. Farrah wore her recently-dyed pink hair loose in a sleek style, cascading down her back, and her eye makeup matched the same pink tones as the room she was photographed in.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she leaned back on her knees and tried many playful poses, even picking up an old telephone at one point. Behind her were other vintage-looking objects, such as some heart-shaped pillows and a pink statue. The 27-year-old has been in Los Angeles celebrating the festive season with her daughter Sophia, and the two were even pictured with Santa Claus last week.

“Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from our family to yours!” she captured the adorable snap.

Farrah appears to have already recovered from her breast surgery on Friday, which she documented on Snapchat. She talked to her followers through a video posted on the social media platform, explaining that she was getting scar camouflage surgery, at one point even lifting up her sweater to reveal her surgically-enhanced bare breasts with only bandages covering the nipples.

“Is this not the best ugly sweater ever?” she jokingly said. “Scar camouflage, check my girl out,” she added while showing off the Basma Hameed Clinic’s logo. She also posted another video on Snapchat in which she explained that she has been pondering getting the scar camouflage surgery for a while.

“Hey ladies, I’ve been wanting to do this for a really long time, scar camouflage, after my surgeries. A surgery, then we’re all done. It is like natural and brand new,” she said.

And over the weekend, she appeared keen on showing off the results of her procedure as she stepped out in Hollywood for a night of partying while wearing a skin-tight sparkly dress with a plunging outfit that really showcased her busty assets and accentuated her hourglass figure. She matched her long pink tresses with fluffy high-heels and completed the look with shiny silver shoulder purse.

Farrah rose to stardom after being chosen as the star of both the MTV show 16 and Pregnant and its spinoff Teen Mom. She then became even more popular with her appearances in Couples Therapy, Celebrity Big Brother, and MTV’s Single AF.