William ‘Willbilly’ Hathaway Dead, ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Killed In Car Crash

William “Willbilly” Hathaway, known for his appearances on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks, has died. The reality star was involved in a fatal car accident this weekend. He was 36-years-old at the time of his death.

According to TMZ, Hathaway passed away in Salisbury, Maryland, on Saturday. Local reports indicate that the fisherman had swerved off the road into a ditch on a quiet country road. Hathaway’s wife told police that her husband called her after the accident and informed her that he was all right. According to Hathaway, he’d gone off the road after another driver had cut him off.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where they found Hathway slumped over the center console, unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. According to officers, the airbag had not been deployed. Additionally, the car had not sustained significant damage. Investigators say the case is ongoing, and they are still looking into leads regarding the accident. He leaves behind a wife, Mary, and newborn daughter, Molly Jean.

A Facebook fundraising page has been set up in order to help support his family in the wake of Hathaway’s demise. The final goal amount is $250,00; as of this writing, it has reached over $57,000.

Hathaway was one of the crew members on the show Wicked Tuna on National Geographic. The show involved fishermen hunting for Bluefin tuna along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He worked on the boat the Foolish Pleasures; during his season, Foolish Pleasures placed third.

Fans and fellow fisherman are remembering Hathaway on social media as a hardworking and compassionate individual who helped others through thick and thin. The local fishing community has rallied together to support the family and are sharing fond memories and kind thoughts of their fallen colleague.

“He always brightened the day of anyone he met,” the Facebook post reads. “His wife and new born baby girl he was most proud of. Due to his untimely death we are asking for donations to help them stay on their feet while trying to survive this tragedy.”

This is the second tragedy the Wicked Tuna cast has faced in the past year. Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away in July after a lengthy battle with substance abuse. He was 28-years-old. Fudge was the first mate on the fishing vessel the Pinwheel.

Wicked Tuna and National Geographic have not yet issued a statement regarding the passing of Hathaway.