Gayle King ‘Furious’ Over Multiple CBS Scandals, Could Leave Network Reports ‘Page Six’

Gayle King is reportedly “furious” over the multiple scandals that have plagued CBS, her home network, and the possible retool of CBS This Morning. King is allegedly thinking of leaving at the end of the year, reports Page Six.

Page Six reported that CBS is ready to revamp King’s CBS This Morning.

King gracefully handled the exit of co-anchor Charlie Rose in November 2017, taking the reins — alongside Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson — as an anchor on the third-place morning news series.

The veteran news and lifestyle reporter also weathered former CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves’ firing, amidst allegations that he sexually abused several women.

Page Six claims that the exit of King’s executive producer, Ryan Kadro, may be the last straw for King, who has just one year left on her CBS deal.

“Gayle is furious. She very much has had to hold everything together on the show. But she’s particularly upset that Ryan is leaving — and that he was mistakenly linked with the CBS payoffs,” said an insider.

“It remains to be seen what she’ll do, and what her future is at CBS,” explained Page Six.

On a happier note, King noted to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and longtime bestie Oprah Winfrey will spend time together during the holiday season — with one condition.

They will not be exchanging gifts.

King noted that this is a practice which Winfrey put into place herself. “She has a rule… we don’t exchange gifts because both of us feel like we don’t need anything,” the CBS This Morning host told Cohen. She guested on WWHL alongside rocker Lenny Kravitz.

She continued, “We just like hanging out together.”

King and Winfrey will continue to hang out together when the duo sets sail on January 30 — with Holland America Line — for their first-ever “Girls’ Getaway” to the Bahamas. Cruisers will be able to enjoy an insightful conversation with Oprah, a meditation session at picturesque Half Moon Cay, and lots more as noted by Oprah Magazine.

This one-of-a-kind cruise will feature special appearances by Oprah Winfrey, O Magazine‘s Editor-at-Large Gayle King, and other members of the magazine’s editorial staff. Special presentations and events will be held frequently on board the ship.

Winfrey will take the stage and share insights on how to live your best life. Booked guests will be notified in order to reserve their seat in advance should they wish to attend one of Oprah’s appearances on board.

As for King’s departure from CBS News? A rep for King declined to comment to Page Six. A CBS rep had no comment on the situation, either.