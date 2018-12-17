Emily Ratajkowski Topless In Latest Sultry Instagram Snap, Pays Tribute To Celebrity Hairstylist Oribe Canales

Model Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram Monday morning to pay tribute to celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales. News has just emerged detailing Canales’ death and Ratajkowski shared a sultry topless shot as she paid tribute to Oribe’s work.

As Allure details, Oribe Canales was considered by many to be a trailblazer in the beauty and fashion industry and he spent decades working with some of the biggest names in the business. Canales was born in Cuba and spent time in both Miami and New York City, and Emily Ratajkowski was one of many who loved his work.

In her latest Instagram post, Ratajkowski wrote that Oribe Canales should “Rest in Power.” Emily noted that she was grateful to have known him and had the chance to work with him. She called him the king of hair and noted that he had the best smile.

The photo that Ratajkowski posted is clearly a throwback photo to a time that she worked with Canales, as it seems he created the hairstyle she’s wearing in the shot. In this shot, Emily’s hair is parted on the side and swept back into a slightly messy updo and she’s wearing large gold hoop earrings.

Ratajkowski is wearing what appears to be a high-waisted denim skirt and she is topless as her arms crisscross over her chest to cover her breasts. Emily has her eyes closed and her head turned off to the side, and the photograph shows off a fair amount of cleavage and a hint of the model’s tiny waist.

Indeed, Ratajkowski had worked with Oribe numerous times over the past few years. Canales’ hair product line shared a gorgeous photo of Emily a while back on their Facebook page from when the two worked together in August 2017 for Allure. In that particular look, the model was wearing a short and sexy hairstyle.

In her Instagram Stories, Ratajkowski shared another throwback to a hairstyle Canales had created for her and she again added the phrase “rest in power” in tribute to him with his passing. Emily has become known in large part due to her sultry photos where she shows off her boldness, confidence, and plenty of skin. However, her hair always looks gorgeous, too, and it looks like that’s in part thanks to celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales.

Over the weekend, Emily Ratajkowski also celebrated that her swimline wear came out one year ago, and she shared a cute shot showing her unique wedding ring and several other rings she was wearing on each of her hands. She has shared that she’s got a lingerie line available now, too, and the model’s fans cannot wait to see what she puts together for them in 2019.