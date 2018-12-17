Drake Has Extra Security At His Home Following Feud With Kanye West

West accused Drake of threatening him on Twitter last week.

Drake is taking extra precautions after fellow rapper Kanye West went on a rant about him on Twitter, People is reporting. West and Drake live in the same neighborhood in Hidden Hills, and rumor has it that Drake fears retaliation after West accused him of threatening his family. West has tweeted at least 125 times regarding the situation since Thursday, December 13. West also alleged that Drake contacted his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, behind his back. Drake has yet to address the allegations, other than a series of laughing emojis he posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday.

The public first caught wind of Drake and West’s feud after West produced a diss track about Drake in collaboration with the rapper Pusha T. The song, called “Infrared,” accuses Drake of using a ghostwriter for his raps — among other insults. West now says, however, that Pusha T’s song isn’t when the rivalry began. West claims that Drake actually started their feud years ago, when he referenced West in his rap “Summer Sixteen.”

“Now I got a house in L.A., now I got a bigger pool than Ye / And look man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying,” Drake raps in the song.

“Since the pool line he’s been tryin to poke at me and f— with me,” West tweeted.

West also appeared to take issue with rapper Travis Scott, who also happens to be his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend — and the father of her child. Scott featured Drake on his track “Sicko Mode.” On Saturday, West took to Twitter to seemingly announce that their problems had been resolved.

“Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back,” West tweeted. “We love everyone.”

Drake called me threatening me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Despite West declaring that their beef was squashed, it appears Drake isn’t taking any chances. He has hired extra protection amid West’s recent public tirade. West has faced a lot of backlash for his Twitter breakdown, and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, initially came to his defense. She tweeted that her husband was a “genius” and claimed that he “paved the way” for Drake and other rappers. Now, a source says that Kardashian-West doesn’t want to comment on the situation further — and hopes that she can convince West to do the same.

“Clearly he is not doing well again,” the source said. “Kim just wants him off Twitter.”

Drake has reportedly stepped up security at his house following Kanye West feud https://t.co/Usqm9MjAbQ pic.twitter.com/IQw1oQdTYc — Rap-Up (@RapUp) December 17, 2018

West mentioned in his various tweets that while he had been “diagnosed with a mental disorder,” he had stopped taking medication he was prescribed for it six months ago.