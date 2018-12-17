Roger Mathews Slams Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi After She Comes To Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Defense

Says Snooki has many skeletons in her closet.

The drama between Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, and her estranged husband Roger Mathews continues to boil after Mathews blasted Polizzi for coming to Farley’s defense over the weekend. E! News reports that the two exchanged slams over Instagram, with Mathews telling Polizzi that she should stay out of the fight and warning that she has skeletons in her closet.

Farley and Mathews announced that they planned to divorce back in September. Last week, 32-year-old Farley filed a restraining order against her 43-year-old husband to prevent him from recording her without her consent. According to Farley, he had wired her entire home with surveillance cameras and she was forced to call law enforcement on Friday.

Mathews said that he was forced to film his ex because she was the only one who had access to the home’s security cameras. Adding his own cameras, he says, would even up the situation.

Everything came to a head after the police were called to visit Farley’s home and Mathews took to social media to defend himself, saying that the pair had gotten into an argument over Farley staying home with their sick daughter. Mathews claims he called the police at that point to avoid allowing Farley to make a “false” report. The authorities responded, and then returned later that night with the restraining order and to escort him out of the home.

“I’m not allowed to speak to my children. I’m not allowed to go get clothes. I’m not allowed to step foot in the house that I’ve lived in for eight years,” he said. “I miss my kids, man. It’s just wrong. It’s wrong.”

Polizzi decided to weigh in on the situation to defend her friend’s actions by posting a copy of the surveillance footage where the police spoke with Farley. She also defended her friend to critics, saying that she is a good mother who isn’t the absent parent Mathews claims she is.

After a fan commented on the battle between Farley and Mathews, and Polizzi’s comments on the matter, Mathews shot back.

“Nicole has never spent a single night in our home in 8 years,” he said. “You will see the truth come out in the end. Nicole has many [skeletons] in her closet. Many. I have none in mine and will own every aspect of my life. Good and bad. She should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

Mathews posted a photo of him snuggling with one of his children amidst all the drama, saying that his heart is half full.