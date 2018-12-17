Carrie Underwood Hits Back At Twitter Troll Who Dissed Her ‘Sunday Night Football’ Song

Carrie had a classy clap back to a troll who said they 'hate' her theme tune hit.

Carrie Underwood is calling out a troll who slammed her new theme for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The star, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, took to Twitter on December 17 to shut down a social media user who claimed that a lot of people “hate” the song that opens the network’s football coverage every week.

Twitter user Jessica Smetana tweeted over the weekend, “I love that NBC has been reading everyone’s Collinsworth slide tweets because it means they’ve also been reading all the tweets about how much we hate the new Carrie Underwood song.”

And while many of the star’s fans were quick to leap to her defense, Carrie also called out the troll and urged her to be more supportive of other women in a very classy response.

“Hey, I know my music isn’t for everyone, but I love what I do and I love being a part of [Sunday Night Football]!,” Underwood responded with a red heart emoji. “I am one lucky lady!”

She then added, “I also love women who build other women up…just saying…” with a thumbs up emoji.

After her classy clap back, pregnant Underwood then shared another sweeter message with fans in which she encouraged everyone to be a little nicer and more positive toward one another.

“Today, let’s be positive. Let’s be NICE to each other. Let’s do something nice FOR someone else. Smile at a stranger,” the pregnant singer asked of her more than 8 million followers in her tweet. “It’s the start of a new week! Today is precious! Don’t waste it! Sending love and cheer to you all!!!”

Carrie then added three red heart emojis to her loving message and also shared the hashtag “LoveWins,” which just so happens to be the title of her latest single.

Per Bleacher Report, Underwood first started singing the theme for Sunday Night Football back in 2013 when she took over the role from Faith Hill. Since then, she’s changed up the tune a couple of times, first replacing it with a new version based on her duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”

This year, the pregnant singer and her team opted to change things up once again.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Carrie’s latest reincarnation of the song is titled “Game On” and sees the country star sing in part, “Game on. It’s Sunday night!” The song and opening sequence debuted in September.

Underwood’s tweet about positivity comes amid the star keeping a bit of a low profile recently.

She was last spotted on stage at the 2018 CMA Awards in November, co-hosting the show with Brad Paisley and performing her latest single. Underwood also won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year on the night.

Since then, she’s been laying low while preparing to give birth to her second child with her husband Mike Fisher – a baby brother for their 3-year-old son Isaiah – but, as the Inquisitr recently shared, she was spotted doing some Christmas shopping last week and even snapped a photo with an excited fan.

Carrie later joked on Twitter that she felt she looked “swollen and huge” in the picture shared online because of her pregnancy.