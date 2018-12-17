NBA Rumors: Spurs, Magic Could Explore A Trade Centered On Nikola Vucevic, ‘Air Alamo’ Suggests

Does trading for Nikola Vucevic make sense for the Spurs?

The San Antonio Spurs entered the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of contending for the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite acquiring a legitimate NBA superstar, DeMar DeRozan in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs don’t look like a team that is ready to challenge the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, for the Western Conference supremacy this season.

With their current performance, the Spurs could end up missing the Western Conference Playoffs for the first time since 1997. If they don’t want to suffer a disappointing season, the Spurs should consider upgrading their current roster before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Fansided’s Air Alamo, the Spurs could engage in a trade deal with the Orlando Magic involving Nikola Vucevic.

Nikola Vucevic is one of the NBA players who is expected to be moved before the February NBA trade deadline. Since the Magic selected Mo Bamba as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, most people believe that Vucevic’s days in Orlando are already numbered. At this point in his NBA career, Vucevic would be better off joining a playoff contender like the Spurs than staying on a rebuilding team.

“Vucevic is the type of player that could fit in with any team because of his flexibility and well-rounded skill set. Adding a player that can make an instant impact in so many different ways could transform the season outlook for San Antonio. Putting Vucevic into the lineup as starting center would allow Aldridge to return to his natural position, where he oftentimes bullies defenders with his massive frame and keen instincts. Because of his high IQ and great size, Vucevic would be an excellent pairing with DeRozan for his ability to find offense off of screens.”

Nikola Vucevic will be an incredible addition to the Spurs, giving them a big man who has the ability to space the floor. In the last three years, Vucevic has succeeded to make himself fit in the modern NBA by adding three-point shooting in his sets of skills. This season, the 28-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block on 53.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The arrival of Nikola Vucevic will be beneficial for LaMarcus Aldridge as it will enable him to return to his normal position at 4. To convince the Magic to send Vucevic to San Antonio, Fansided’s Air Alamo suggested that the Spurs could offer a trade package centered on the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 first-round pick. Before proceeding with the deal, the Spurs should first get an assurance from Vucevic that he intends to stay beyond the 2018-19 NBA season. Vucevic is currently playing the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.