Who Are Lala Kent’s Bridesmaids? One Of Them Is A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star confirmed two people who will be included in her bridal party.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has chosen at least two people to serve as bridesmaids during her upcoming wedding to fiance Randall Emmett.

Over the weekend, as she celebrated her engagement party, Kent shared a photo of herself with Barby Garcia Almeida and Logan Noh — and told her fans and followers that those friends had been named as bridesmaids.

“Just a couple of my bridesmaids chillin like champions,” she wrote.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Noh has been featured on a number of episodes of the show. He was rumored to be involved with James Kennedy years ago.

On the show, Kennedy and Noh appeared to be involved in a romance. But despite their flirty behavior, James insisted that Logan was nothing more than a friend — and told his curious co-stars that he was not cheating on girlfriend Raquel Leviss with his male friend.

Although Kennedy and Noh went their separate ways after the romantic rumors surfaced about the reality star, Kent has remained close to Noh, and often shares photos of him on her Instagram page.

Below is the latest photo that Lala Kent shared of herself, Logan Noh, and her second bridesmaid, Barby Garcia Almeida. In the photo, Kent’s stunning engagement ring from Randall Emmett can be seen in all of its glory.

Although Lala Kent and Randall Emmett haven’t yet announced an official wedding date, the Vanderpump Rules star did recently say that she was hoping to tie the knot in September of 2020.

Earlier this month, Kent spoke to Entertainment Tonight in Canada about her future wedding — and the process of planning her upcoming ceremony.

“I definitely want to have a September wedding,” she said. “So, September 2020 is what we’re looking at. Nothing official.”

While Kent said she is open to filming some of the wedding planning and the moments leading up to the nuptials, she made it clear that her soon-to-be-husband would not be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

“As long as Randall is not involved,” Kent explains. “He’s made it very clear that he likes to stay behind the camera. [But] I have no problem discussing where I’m at with wedding planning, looking at dresses or whatever it may be.”

“As far as my dress shopping goes, the only thing I’ve done is scroll through Instagram and tag things I like. However, I do know that I want to change at least three times,” she added.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.