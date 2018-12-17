Nichol Kessinger, Chris Watts’ Mistress, Will Reportedly Be Placed In Federal Witness Protection

Nichol Kessinger, the mistress of Chris Watts — who brutally murdered his pregnant wife and two children — will reportedly be placed in a witness protection program, Radar Online reported. Following public threats and shaming due to her relationship with Watts, Kessinger wants a new identity and the chance to start over.

“She has received several threats, public shaming and could be considered one of the ‘most hated women’ in America. She plans to start fresh with a new name, new town and ultimately a new identity,” the source revealed.

Watts and Kessinger met at work and began an affair a month before the murders took place. Watts led Kessinger to believe that he and his wife were separated, with plans to divorce, opening the door for the two to have a fresh start together. According to People Magazine, Watts showered Kessinger with love notes and affection and told her that they would have a future together.

“Big things will happen this year, Dreams will come true. That smile (that stare), that laugh (that giggle) gets me every time!! You are truly an amazing, inspirational and electric woman that takes my breath away every time I see you! You are wonderful! Don’t EVER stop being you,” Watts wrote in a July 3 birthday card to Kessinger.

In late July, Watts followed up with another sentimental note stating that their first kiss was electric and gushed about how he couldn’t wait to keep having those first moments with her. He revealed that he had become addicted to Kessinger and reminisced about the moments leading up to the two first meeting at work.

Watts told Kessinger that he was living in the basement of the family home he shared with his wife Shannan and their two children. Kessinger sat down with the Denver Post for an exclusive interview and revealed that she didn’t know Shannan was pregnant until after she and her daughters went missing.

Kessinger tried to call Watts out on his lies and repeatedly asked him why he hid the truth about his relationship with his wife. She then went to the police to try and aid them with what information she had.

“It got to a point that he was telling me so many lies that I eventually told him that I did not want to speak to him again until his family was found,” she said.

Now Kessinger, who is living in a different state, is waiting for her witness protection placement. Watts is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Shannan and their two children, Bella and Celeste, and is currently detained in a maximum security prison in Waupun, Wisconsin.