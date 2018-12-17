Miley Cyrus Fans Want To Know How She Kept Cleavage-Baring Jacket From Flying Open On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The singer's daring outfit created a buzz during her performance on the NBC late-night show.

Miley Cyrus was one second away from a major wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Night Live, and now fans want to know how she avoided a disaster from happening on live TV.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus went shirtless for a performance of her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” with Mark Ronson on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, taking the stage wearing a wide open, glittery Gucci track jacket with nothing underneath it. Cyrus’s cleavage was visible throughout her performance and every time she moved on stage it was a nail-biter as it looked like her jacket would fly open.

While Miley Cyrus’ strong vocals would normally have stolen the show, In Style notes that many Saturday Night Live viewers were much more focused on the singing superstar’s outfit rather than her vocals during the December 15 performance on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series. And after she got through her first SNL song, Miley tempted fate again, this time wearing a daring Saint Laurent dress with a plunging V-neck and thigh-high slit during her heartfelt rendition of “(Happy Xmas) War Is Over” for her second musical performance, this time alongside Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

While Miley Cyrus dodged a nip slip, fans took to Twitter to ask what brand of fashion tape she used to avoid sending NBC’s censors into panic mode.

“Miley Cyrus’s jacket. Glue? Duct tape? What is happening?” one SNL fan tweeted.

You can see some of the reaction to Miley Cyrus’ amazing jacket magic below.

I have never trusted anything in my life as much as @MileyCyrus is trusting that double-sided tape. #SNL — Jason (@jasongarner) December 16, 2018

miley cyrus leak the brand of your boob tape challenge — psycho potential (@bibyebi) December 17, 2018

On #SNL, I couldn't tell if that was a Miley Cyrus song or an advertisement for Scotch double sided tape… — Colin Toenjes (@Charlie_Tango) December 16, 2018

Of course, Miley Cyrus hasn’t always been so lucky when it comes to nip slip notoriety. In 2015, during her hosting stint on MTV’s Video Music Awards, the singer had a prominent nip slip when the curtain she was hiding behind fell away as she reached for a microphone while changing backstage.

In addition, Miley appeared totally nude in her 2013 music video for the song “Wrecking Ball,” with carefully choreographed balls and chains hiding her privates. Cyrus later revealed she regretted stripping down for the music video.

“That’s something you can’t take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus told the Zach Sang Show, per Time. “I’m never living that down I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball…I should’ve thought [about] how long that was going to follow me around. That’s my worst nightmare…is that being played at my funeral.”

You can see Miley Cyrus’ physics-defying performance of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Saturday Night Live below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:3o p.m. on NBC.