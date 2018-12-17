Tammi Bleimeyer Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison For Starving 5-Year-Old Stepson, Keeping Him Locked In Closet

Every now and again, all those stories of wicked stepmothers from children’s fairy tales come true, and the results of their cruelty are even more horrific than the things Cinderella and Snow White were subjected to. One such instance took place in Castlemont, Texas, with Tammi Bleimeyer and her 5-year-old stepson Jordan.

On Monday, Bleimeyer was sentenced to 28 years in prison for starving the little boy and forcing him to sleep in a locked crawl space under the stairs, which prosecutors in the case compared to the closet in which the fictional Harry Potter was forced to live by his aunt and uncle. As AOL reported, doctors who examined the boy after he was rescued compared his condition to that of a Holocaust survivor.

The 37-year-old mother of seven was found guilty of injury to a child by omission for her actions against her stepson. The crawl space under the stairs was littered with loose nails and exposed wires.

Bleimeyer’s 16-year-old son was the one who reported her to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in March 2014 for the abuse. He called the police on his mother after an incident in which she slammed Jordan’s head against a wall and shocked him with a taser.

Police went to perform a welfare check, but the pregnant Bleimeyer had already fled with Jordan, who was 5-years-old at the time. Later that day, they were tracked down at a motel, and Bleimeyer was arrested. In 2015, Jordan’s father, 24-year-old Bradley Bleimeyer, was arrested for his part. He has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

At the time he was found, Jordan was covered in cuts and bruises and weighed just 29 pounds. He had been forced to live off a single slice of bread a day, and doctors estimate he would not have survived another week.

After his father and stepmother’s arrest, Jordan was sent to live with his biological mother.

Now 9-years-old, the sweet little boy has completely recovered physically from the ordeal. His mother had set up a Facebook page to update family and friends on Jordan’s progress as his condition improved. In 2015, she shared a lovely photo of him to Facebook, with a huge grin on his face and looking much healthier than the day he was rescued.

After the Bleimeyer’s were arrested, her six children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services, while her newborn baby was sent to a foster home.