‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Reed Runs Over Nikki In A Blizzard

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 17 brings a terrible accident for Nikki and Reed caused it. Plus, Lauren revisits her roots and sings with Fenmore at the Jabot Christmas party.

Jack (Peter Bergman) urged Billy (Jason Thompson) to attend the Jabot Christmas party, but Billy declined stating he didn’t want to see Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) in action. Later, Jack urged Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to go to the party with Billy since he hasn’t felt great lately. Victoria showed up at the Abbott mansion and asked Billy to take her to the big shindig, and Billy agreed.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) made Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) go to the station for yet another round of questioning. Nikki wasn’t thrilled, and Rey raked her over the coals for attempting to get his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) to interfere in the investigation. Nikki called Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to join her at the station where he asked Rey if she could leave. Rey noted Nikki shouldn’t leave town because her behavior made him more confident than ever she knows more than she admitted about J.T.’s murder.

Speaking of Mia, she did Phyllis’s makeup for the party and managed to procure an invite for herself and Rey to the party. Rey didn’t want to go, but Mia insisted.

At the Ashby house, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) tried to cheer Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) up after he learned that Shawna dumped him. They decided to go out and party, but Charlie had been drinking, so Reed decided to drive despite his suspended license.

At the Jabot party, Kerry (Alice Hunter), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Phyllis toasted to friendship and success while Kyle (Michael Mealor) kissed Lola (Sasha Calle). Lauren agreed to soften Micahel up for Fenmore (Zack Tinker), and then he thanked Lola for the job. Kyle promptly made fun of Fenmore for working as a server, but Lola shut him down.

Nick and Phyllis shared a kiss under invisible mistletoe. Then, Jack arrived and joined Kerry, who hasn’t been able to stop thinking about their mistletoe kiss. Michael and Nikki came, and Nikki snuck away for a drink. Fenmore shocked his dad by serving food, and Lauren told Michael they must support Fen’s dreams.

As Phyllis thanked everybody for coming, Victoria and Billy strolled in, and Nick told his sister he was surprised. Victoria relayed that their attendance was a last minute decision. Then, Mia and Rey showed up, and Michael warned Rey not to harass his client. Nikki decided to leave, but first, she had a spiked drink.

Then, Fenmore and Lauren sang karaoke, and Billy told Victoria he was glad she came with him as Phyllis watched. As she left the party, Nikki clashed with Rey in the hallway where he promised to bring down Victor (Eric Braeden) and her as his accomplice.

Nikki hightailed it outside where there was a blizzard. Reed struggled to see out the frosted windows of Charlie’s car because the heater wasn’t keeping up. They hit Nikki and wondered if they’d run over something, but drove on without checking. Nikki laid injured in the snow. According to Inquisitr, Phyllis, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Victoria believe that J.T. is punishing the Fab Four.