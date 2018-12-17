‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Calls MTV Reboot ‘A Nightmare’

The MTV star reveals she is 'scared' for her castmates as they deal with adult issues on the reality TV revival.

The Hills are alive with an upcoming reboot, but veteran Hills star Stephanie Pratt says she’s “scared” for her castmates as their grown-up lives play out in front of MTV’s cameras. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Pratt, who appeared on the original MTV reality show from 2007 to 2010, described the cast’s reunion for the upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, as a “nightmare.”

“It was really fun at first, and now it’s like a nightmare. There’s a big divide. You know, the stakes are a lot higher. We’ve got couples who are married with kids. It’s not kind of just like, ‘Oh, you cheated at the bar.’ This is way more life-changing kind of stuff. I’m scared for everyone. And for myself. It’s going to be gnarly.”

In addition to Stephanie Pratt, the MTV revival series will feature original Hills stars Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado, as well as newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee, the son of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson.

Justin Bobby even teased that “a pregnancy might be coming,” but added, “I can’t tell you [who].”

The Hills star previously told Entertainment Tonight that he had no plans to get back with his on-and-off Hills girlfriend, Audrina Patridge, while shooting the revival series, despite the fact that they are both currently single.

“Not gonna happen. [That’s] old school, new beginnings, not for that, though. You might meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love.”

Unlike Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby said the reboot won’t be as “serious” as the original reality show, which aired on MTV for six seasons.

“Everybody’s not taking it as seriously as we used to. We’re having fun. I have more fun with comedy than I do with drama, at least, I handle it better.”

Noticeably missing from The Hills: New Beginnings are original stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. In November, Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight her former co-stars don’t need any advice from her on how to get round two of the reality show right. Cavallari, who is married to NFL star Jay Cutler and stars in her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari, also admitted that she is excited to see all of the drama that the MTV reboot will bring.

“I’m excited to see The Hills and just be a viewer like everybody else, ” the former MTV star told ET. “There’s a little part of me that’s sad I can’t be part of it.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to premiere on MTV in 2019.