The Shocking Reason Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Not Spend Christmas Morning Together, Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle and her new husband Prince Harry will not be spending Christmas morning together and here is the shocking reason why.

A royal expert claimed to Express that an archaic royal rule deems the couple will be separated during that special time of the holiday.

The 37-year-old duchess and the 34-year-old duke will not have their first Christmas morning as a married couple enjoying a series of quiet moments together. Royal rules dictate Meghan must spend the morning apart from her husband. The strange custom has been a royal tradition for years.

The queen’s former chef Darren McGrady revealed to Express that the royal women eat a very different breakfast than the men. While women eat fruit alone in their rooms, the men eat together downstairs.

McGrady noted, as published by Express, that “On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast, and coffee delivered to their rooms.”

On the other hand, the men of the royal family eat together with more of a hearty meal.

“Male royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for breakfast at 8:30 am with eggs, bacon, and mushrooms, kippers, and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11 a.m. church service at St. Mary Magdalene,” said the source.

However, this odd rule only applies to the royal women that are married.

“The single ladies have to be seen as ‘sociable’ whereas the ladies who were married didn’t have to come down and socialize,” the site noted.

Prince Harry will be able to opt out of one royal holiday traditional beloved by the family for generations: hunting.

“Christmas as Sandringham will change slightly because the addition of Duchess Meghan Markle,” said a royal source to the Daily Mail., “Prince Harry will opt out of the traditional Boxing Day pheasant shoot to show solidarity with his wife, who loves animals and hates hunting/blood sports.”

“Harry’s always loved hunting…But now it looks like Harry’s shooting days are over,” continued the source.

Cosmopolitan also reported that Harry skipped the pheasant shoot last year because then-girlfriend Meghan “wasn’t happy” about the event, and ever since Harry has been skipping royal hunts.

A royal source told the Sunday Mirror, “William sees this as another concerning example of his brother being pulled away from his family by his new wife. Harry’s always loved hunting and it has provided them with a great chance to bond as brothers. But now it looks like Harry’s shooting days are over. It’s the latest point of contention between the Princes.”