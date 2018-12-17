Ariana Grande Plans ‘Special’ Manchester Concert During 2019 Tour

'Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show.'

Nearly two years ago, 22 people died in a devastating bomb attack at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena. Now the pop princess is planning to return to Manchester with a “special show” as part of her world tour next summer.

“We are of course coming and we love you,” the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer wrote on Instagram.

Grande has already confirmed dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Sheffield in August and September 2019. After announcing the other European gigs, she added a message explaining why Manchester was not yet on the list.

“Manchester is not on this initial list because we are planning a special show,” she wrote.

“We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.”

Ariana courageously returned to Manchester on May 22, 2017, less than two weeks after a suicide bomber detonated a deadly device.

Grande and her manager Scooter Braun put on an all-star One Love benefit concert. Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay were just some of the acts who performed at Old Trafford cricket stadium.

Meanwhile, Grande has been involved in some controversy regarding a tweet she wrote. Kanye West accused the Grammy-nominated star of using him to “promote a song.”

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

On Thursday (December 13), West posted a long series of tweets insulting Drake. The “Stronger” artist accused him of being a bully and mocking him.

Grande referenced the feud on Twitter, writing: “Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and I are dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

West took offense to Grande’s tweet, writing, “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.”

“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West added.

In response, Grande apologized and stressed that she had never intended to offend the rapper.

“With all due respect, i don’t need to use anyone to promote anything. period,” she tweeted on Saturday morning (December 15) in a since-deleted post.

“i was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. it was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive. i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”