‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Says She Has ‘No Plans’ To Marry Garrett Yrigoyen

The ABC reality star rushed to get engaged, but she will take her time with her wedding planning.

Becca Kufrin may have found her fiancé in record time on a whirlwind reality show, but she’s in no rush to marry him. In a new interview with Us Weekly, The Bachelorette star revealed that when it comes to walking down the aisle with her final pick, the two “honestly” have made no plans. Kufrin admitted to Us that she has made zero plans for her wedding day to her Bachelorette fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

“No dates, no months, no venue,” the Bachelorette star said.

Garrett Yrigoyen teased that when the two do finally tie the knot, the wedding will likely occur in the fall, although the groom-to-be stopped short of hinting that it would be the fall of 2019.

“I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall,” Yrigoyen said.

Becca Kufrin did reveal that she plans to have a wedding reception that is more fun than formal.

“The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks. I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

The Bachelorette star also admitted that she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a televised wedding, which would mean she would have to plan her big day around ABC’s scheduled.

“We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

Becca and Garrett previously teased a permanent move to Los Angeles, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Becca admitted that sharing a bed with her fiancé isn’t exactly a fantasy suite.

“He snores so dang loud, and he likes to call it purring.”

Kufrin also complained about Garrett’s habit of laving crumpled paper towels all over the house.

It was just one year ago that Becca Kufrin was briefly engaged to Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., who famously ended their engagement as ABC’s cameras rolled. While Becca is in no rush to marry her newly found Bachelorette fiancé, Arie’s wedding to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, is in full swing. Not only will Arie and Lauren wed in Hawaii next month—in a ceremony officiated by longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison—but the couple is expecting their first child next year.

The next cycle of The Bachelor, starring Becca Kufrin’s rejected suitor Colton Underwood, premieres Jan. 7 on ABC.