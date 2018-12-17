Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals The Hilarious Thing She Wants For Christmas – And It Can’t Be Bought

Carrie's dream gift this year isn't something she can get from a store - but it does involve her 3-year-old.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood is revealing the one thing she’s looking for this Christmas, and it’s something that can’t be bought in a store. Speaking recently on Twitter, the country superstar – who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher – revealed the big gift she really wants this Holiday season as she prepares to become a mom for the second time in just a few weeks’ time.

Underwood told fans her Christmas gift while replying to a tweet from country music news source The Boot after the outlet asked on Twitter earlier this week, “You’ve got @CarrieUnderwood in a Secret Santa exchange… What are you getting her?”

Carrie then hilariously replied that what she really wants this year is “a coupon that says you’ll watch her kid for an hour while she takes a nap…”

The star – who’s expected to welcome her second child in January and is already mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah – then jokingly added, “My wants are simple…my naps are few” with a crying laughing emoji and a sleeping emoji.

But while it’s not clear if Carrie will actually be able to get a good nap in like she’s hoping for this Christmas, the star has been spotted doing some Holiday shopping for her friends and family after laying low since co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the “Love Wins” singer jokingly apologized for being what she described as “swollen and huge” after snapping a picture with a fan while doing some shopping at a Victoria’s Secret store.

The fan shared the photo with Carrie on social media, to which the star jokingly responded, “I’m just sorry I’m swollen and huge and we were surrounded by underwear!”

“Hope you got some good Christmas shopping done!” Underwood then added in a tweet.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As for what Carrie’s got planned for her family Christmas this year, she revealed that she may just have a little more time for napping after all as she, her husband, and her son are ditching their usual routine of heading to either Oklahoma and Canada to be with their families.

Though Underwood revealed that they usually head to either her home state and Fisher’s home country over the Holiday period, or even both, the Inquisitr shared that recently she said that they’d instead be staying at home this year, likely due to her impeding due date.

“This year we’re going to be able to relax a little more and we’re going to get to be home, because usually we travel a lot,” the singer said of the family’s big plans, per UMG Nashville.

“That’s kind of our main Christmas tradition is traveling to Oklahoma or Canada or both to spend time with all of our family,” Underwood then continued, “but this year we’re going to kind of relax in one place and yeah, just be together.”

Fox News reports that Carrie and her co-host, fellow country music superstar Brad Paisley, announced at the 2018 CMA Awards that she and husband Mike are expecting a second baby boy. The singer previously announced the sex of her first child during the award show back in 2014.