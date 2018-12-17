Kendall Jenner Grabs Sunday Breakfast With BFF Jaden Smith

The pair gave each other a warm hug after their meet-up.

The Kardashian-Jenners and the Smith family have been friends for years. The celebrity clan all live in the exclusive neighborhood of Calabasas, Los Angeles. Now famous in their own right, supermodel Kendall Jenner and entertainer Jaden Smith are still close. The BFF’s met up for breakfast on Sunday and gave each other a warm hug before going their separate ways.

Kendall, the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, looked relaxed in a casual white vest top and jeans. The 23-year-old also brought along her Doberman Pinscher. Jaden, 20, the son of actors Will and Jada Smith, opted for a white sweatshirt with pink detailing and black pants.

Meanwhile, Kendall is reportedly back together with 76ers star, Ben Simmons. Co-owner of the team, Michael Rubin, spoke with Business Insider earlier this month. He affirmed that Kendall has been a “great influence” on the pro athlete.

“I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner,” Rubin revealed.

“So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far,” he went on to say.

Kendall Jenner grabs Sunday breakfast with pal Jaden Smith https://t.co/CMUxxPMTLy via @DailyMailCeleb — ChristineDoesDrama (@chrisdoesdrama) December 17, 2018

Jaden is also reportedly in a committed relationship. In November, The Pursuit Of Happyness actor confirmed his relationship with Tyler, the Creator.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that’s true,” Jaden told Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio. “So, just so you know.”

Jaden Smith says that Tyler, The Creator is his boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/tJb8kp08WU — Odd Future (@itsOddFuture) November 14, 2018

Earlier this month, the “Goku” musician paused his performance at Tyler, the Creator’s 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival to declare his love for the rapper.

“Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so much. And I want to tell you guys something. … Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my boyfriend,” he told fans onstage on Nov. 11, according to the video.

“It’s true.”

After Jaden’s astonishing statement of love, the camera panned over to the side of the stage to show Tyler himself. However, the “Potato Salad” hitmaker shook his finger in disagreement, despite the roaring, supportive crowd.

In a since-deleted tweet, Jaden took to Twitter shortly after his spontaneous announcement and wrote, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

Tyler later responded to it with the comment, “hahaha you a crazy n**** man.”

Tyler seemingly came out on 2017 album “Flower Boy.”

On his single “I Ain’t Got Time!,” he raps, “Next line will have them like, ‘woah’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004.”