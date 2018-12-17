Michelle Obama Dishes On Sweet Viral Moment With George W. Bush At His Father’s Funeral

Michelle Obama revealed her feelings on the sweet treat moment she shared with former President George W. Bush at the funeral for his father George H.W. Bush that sent fans of the twosome into a viral frenzy.

The Becoming author and Bush were at the center of two viral moments this year.

Cameras caught the former president passing Mrs. Obama mints, first at Sen. John McCain’s state funeral in September and then at his father former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral in December.

People Magazine reported that Obama was asked about the sweet surprises during the San Jose, California stop on her book tour.

Obama, 54, spoke sweetly of her friend George W., 72.

“He has the presence of mind and the sense of humor to bring me a mint,” Obama said, as reported by ABC7.

“And he made it a point to give me that mint right then and there, and that’s the beauty of George Bush,” she said of their friendship to Michele Norris at the SAP Center, People reported.

In November, Obama spoke about her friendship with the former president in an interview with his daughter, NBC reporter Jenna Bush Hager for Today.

She revealed that despite their many political differences, they can bridge the gap and remain friends.

“I’d love if we as a country could get back to the place where we didn’t demonize people who disagreed with us. Because that’s essentially the difference between Republicans and Democrats,” she said during the interview, which was broadcast on Today.

“We’re all Americans. We all care about our family our kids, and we’re trying to get ahead. We have different ideas about what’s the best way to get there,” Obama continued.

“That doesn’t make me evil. And that doesn’t make him, you know, stupid — it’s just a disagreement and that’s how I feel about your father. You know? He’s a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man.”

Town & Country reported that during the service for the late Senator John McCain, the pair of friends accidentally stole the spotlight as Bush offered Mrs. Obama something from former First Lady Laura Bush. It was initially reported to be a piece of candy, but Bush spokesman Freddy Ford confirmed it was, in fact, a cough drop.

Mrs. Obama stated during the Today interview that she never expected that the moment would go viral.

“I will add, they were old cough drops,” she said, noting the White House emblem on the box. “I said, ‘How long have you had these things?’ He quipped, ‘A long time; we’ve got a lot of these.'”

People reported that Mrs. Obama’s sold-out book tour includes many A-list moderators for the forthcoming events, including Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Valerie Jarrett, poet Elizabeth Alexander, Phoebe Robinson, and Tracee Ellis Ross.