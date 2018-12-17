Emma Roberts Sports A Gingham Bikini At The Beach

Emma Roberts posed in her black and white bikini during a trip to the beach.

Emma Roberts gave fans a look at her bikini body while sharing one of her favorite new books in a new post on Instagram. The American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress posted the beach picture on December 16 which showed her rocking a fun black and white gingham two-piece as she enjoyed some time on the sand.

Emma could be seen soaking up the sun in a 1950s inspire look in the vacation snap, shielding her eyes from the brightness in a pair of vintage-looking shades while she also tied a black headscarf around her head to match her swimwear.

Her fun bikini look featured thick straps across her shoulders as well as a pair of full-bottoms that almost stretched up as high as her slim waist.

Rocking red nails during her trip to the beach as she put her hand on her hip, Emma – who’s the niece of actress Julia Roberts – posed for the camera with the ocean in the background as she revealed the book she’d been reading while enjoying some downtime at the coast, holding the novel in her other hand.

“Who knew our @belletrist #december pick would also be a beach read!” Roberts asked her more than 12 million Instagram followers alongside a sunglasses wearing emoji. “Who else is loving #mysistertheserialkiller?”

The book Roberts recommended to her millions of followers was the novel My Sister: The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

The star’s recommendation came as part of her new book club, Belletrist.

Belletrist also shared a photo of Emma posing with the book in her bikini on the book club’s official Instagram account, this time showing her looking off to the side while at the beach.

“Where is everyone reading the December #belletristbook #MySisiterTheSerialKiller,” they captioned the snap, but didn’t reveal exactly where Roberts had gone to soak up the sun in her two-piece as she enjoyed a little reading time at the beach this week.

Roberts explained earlier this year why she first decided to start her own book club, founding the group with her friend Karah Preiss after the twosome used to share book recommendations with one another.

“My best friend Karah and I started Belletrist because we both were the person in our respective friend groups who everyone would ask for book recommendations,” the actress told Shape of her new venture during an interview back in August.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“Reading and recommending books was also the way we kept up a long-distance friendship,” she then continued of how reading became a big part of their friendship while living on opposite sides of the U.S. “While people can be divided on their opinions of books, those same books often provide a respite from the noise of the 24-hour news cycle.”

The star also spoke about how she keeps her body in such amazing shape as she showed off in her fun bikini this week, revealing that she’s a big fan of Pilates and regularly goes to exercise classes in Los Angeles to get and stay toned.

“I love Pilates so much for my body and mind,” Emma shared. “I go to WundaBar in LA which is such a great class and goes by so quick! I also work out with Body By Nonna who gets you so in your body and shapes your legs like no other!”