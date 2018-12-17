Bebe Rexha Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Dress While Performing At Jingle Ball

Bebe Rexha sure knows how to turn up the heat when she steps on stage, and her performance at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball in Miami on Sunday was no different.

The pop star turned up in a plunging chess-inspired bodysuit with golden details, which she paired with thigh-high latex boots for her performance of her hit tune “I’m A Mess.” Bebe showed off her cleavage and curvy derriere in the risque outfit, wearing skintight leggings that hugged her incredible figure. She styled her signature blonde locks into a short, classy bob and wore sparkly eye shadow and huge hoop earrings. According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old ended her Jingle Ball tour with a bang, with the Miami show being her tenth and last show this year for iHeart’s popular string of concerts.

As for her red carpet appearance, Bebe opted for a zippered, yellow plaid dress, with a big black belt that cinched at the waist. She wore what appeared to be the same leather thigh-high boots, hoop earrings and a statement necklace, along with some smokey eye makeup. While being interviewed by Z100 Radio, the blonde bombshell talked about her rise to fame and how she handles it.

“I sleep and I try to have one member of my family on the road. They always keep me very humble,” she said. When asked about how life had changed since becoming a Grammy-nominated artist, she said she’s still “the same” person.

The artist is certainly hoping for a break now that her Jingle Ball tour is over, as she has been constantly on the road with a hectic schedule. Earlier on Sunday, she even took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a car looking fairly exhausted, which she simply captioned “tired.” And when asked about her Christmas plans, Bebe said she “can’t wait to sleep all day.”

The New York City native has been nominated for two Grammys this year, with nods in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for her hit tune with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be.”

“I was crying and jumping and laughing. It’s unreal. It’s just so cool.”

“I think that a Grammy nomination is a Grammy nomination. But country? I never thought that [I’d be nominated in the genre]. That’s life. You think you know where everything’s going to go with your life, but you have no idea,” she told Billboard.