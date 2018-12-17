The ‘Sinister’ Reason Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Staff Keep Quitting Per News.Com.Au

The staff that works for the royal family has seen quite the turnover since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May of 2018, and much of the blame has been placed on the back of the former American actress, who is rumored to be “difficult.” But is there a more “sinister” reason for the big turnover?

Australian news site News.com.au believes that there is.

The couple, who have been having quite a busy year since they wed are now taking on another challenge, trying to renovate Frogmore Cottage as their new family home before their child arrives in early spring.

They are also desperate for staff.

News.com.au revealed that the couple’s personal secretary, Samantha Cohen, had resigned after working for the royal family for 17 years including as the Queen’s private secretary.

Cohen transferred her duties from her majesty to working for Markle, to assist the former actress in becoming more comfortable with her royal role. It is alleged that Cohen will leave the couple after their child is born in 2019.

News.com.au also reported that Melissa Touabti, Markle’s former personal assistant, had a troubled relationship with the new royal.

Edward Lane Fox also abruptly left the family after 15 years as Harry’s alleged “right-hand man” and private secretary, reported the outlet.

Despite the turnover that seems to place the blame on Markle and Prince Harry, the real reason according to the news outlet is that working for the royals isn’t the glamorous high-paying gig people outside the staff think it is.

In April this year, News.com.au reported that cleaning staff at Buckingham Palace are paid around $14 an hour, which is about $3.50 less than the suggested minimum wage in London.

The outlet also alleged the palace advertised for a trainee butler in 2011 for which the applicant would have been paid about $26,000.

Working with the Queen’s ranch animals? For that, a potential employee will net $34,000-a-year.

News.com.au also alleges that working in the Private Secretary’s office comes with a $41,000 yearly salary and running the royal family’s social media accounts will net you $52,000 yearly.

The staff of over 1000 members in the royal family’s employee, according to News.com.au also work long hours.

Perhaps this is the real reason why it’s difficult to keep employees on staff.

Despite the rumors surrounding their many staff changes, the royal couple recently released a glamorous photo together for their first official Christmas card as a married couple.

The stunning black and white photo shows the twosome watching the fireworks display in honor of their wedding during their black-tie reception on May 19, 2018.

Said the caption to the photo, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will welcome their first child together in the Spring of 2019.