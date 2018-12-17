Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Line About Stephanie Tanner’s Bisexual Past Wasn’t In ‘Fuller House’ Script

Jodie Sweetin went off-script to create an unexpected backstory for her character.

Fuller House fans are buzzing about the show’s fourth season, and many of them are weighing in on a revelation about a main character’s past that no one saw coming. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, in the newly released Fuller House episode “Driving Mr. Jackson,” Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) revealed that she once dated a woman.

The surprising revelation came as the middle Tanner sister sat with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and high school pal Gia (Marla Sokoloff) at an awards ceremony for Matt’s (John Brotherton) Bay Area pet clinic. During the ceremony, Stephanie quips, “His clinic was only open for three weeks! I had a girlfriend longer than that.”

The line had Fuller House star Marla Sokoloff totally breaking up, which prompted a fan on Twitter to ask Candace Cameron Bure for the real scoop on Stephanie Tanner’s bisexual past. In her response, Cameron Bure revealed the surprising line was ad-libbed by her co-star Jodie Sweetin.

“Jodie switched up the line in that take and we weren’t expecting it, so it was everyone’s true reaction- and we broke [script ]. So they kept it in.”

Candace Cameron Bure’s new comment about the unexpected line in the Fuller House “Driving Mr. Jackson” episode comes as fans who binge-watched the 13-episode new season of the Netflix hit were left with more questions about Stephanie’s past than answers. Jodie Sweetin hasn’t commented on her ad-libbed line.

While Stephanie is currently in a relationship with Jimmy Gibbler (Adam Hagenbuch), many Fuller House fans embraced the unexpected line about Stephanie Tanner’s past romance with a woman.

But because a bisexual storyline wasn’t planned by writers, it remains to be seen if that unexpected part of Stephanie’s dating past will be further explored should Fuller House return for a fifth season.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Fuller House teased that Stephanie Judith Tanner might have a thing for girls. In the first season of the Netflix spinoff, Stephanie and next door neighbor Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) did some dirty dancing at club Euphoria, and they get crowned dance contest winners by singer Macy Gray, who calls out, “And our winners are these two luscious lesbians! Get up here you sexy people!”

And in the 12th episode of Fuller House’s first season, Stephanie shared a big ol’ lip kiss with childhood friend Kimmy, albeit a reluctant one, as you can see in the scene below.

The fourth season of Fuller House is currently available to stream on Netflix.