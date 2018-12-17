Meghan Markle’s Father Appears In Televised Interview To Reveal He ‘Texts Her Every Day’ But She Never Replies

"Murderers are not punished like I've been."

She’s been labelled “Duchess Difficult” by British tabloids, now Meghan Markle’s father has spoken out about his “very controlling” daughter. Thomas Markle appeared on Good Morning Britain today to reveal he texts Meghan every day and begs her to get back in contact. But Mr Markle claims his pregnant daughter is yet to reply.

Mr Markle says he has been “frozen out” by his daughter and Prince Harry, even suggesting recently that, “Murderers are not punished like I’ve been.” However Mr Markle is hopeful that the Queen will intervene to heal the bitter rift between him, his daughter and the son-in-law he has never met.

Explaining why he believes Meghan has shut him out Mr Markle said, “She has always been a very controlling person and that is part of her nature – but she has never been rude. She has always been in charge.”

“I’ve been ghosted. I’m not sure why it’s happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I’m her father,” he added.

The 74-year-old says he last spoke to the Duchess of Sussex on the eve of her wedding in May. He insists since then he has sent his daughter text messages “every day” and has also sent letters to Kensington Palace. In the extraordinary interview, the retired Hollywood lighting engineer told GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid, he believes his daughter’s first child – due next April – could “soften” their rift.

“I think she will make a great mom and maybe things will soften a bit and we will get back in contact,” Mr Markle said.

“I’m certainly hoping that everything goes well that they produce a beautiful baby. I hope I’ll get to see a little Meghan or a little Harry,” he added.

Mr Markle has said that this will be his first Christmas without a card, call or visit from his beloved youngest child. Meghan will instead spend Christmas Day with the Queen at Sandringham.

Speaking from San Diego, Mr Markle said the rift “can’t continue forever” and he would keep trying to connect with his daughter.

“I don’t plan to be silent for the rest of my life. I love my daughter very much and she has to know that, and I would really appreciate if she would call me, just reach out to me,” Mr Markle explained.

“There has to be a place for me. I’m here, she knows it… I need her to reach back to me.”

Lastly in a message of reconciliation for his estranged daughter, Mr Markle stared down the camera and said, “I love you very much. I would like to hear from you. Whatever difficulties we’ve had I hope we can work through them. We’re family.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the interview or Mr Markle’s astonishing claims.