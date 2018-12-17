Kylie Jenner Goes Braless On Instagram As She Strikes Sexy Pose In White Robe

There’s a reason why Kylie Jenner is practically a billionaire — and that’s because she works harder than most people!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a racy selfie of her Sunday, in which she’s seen with a full face of makeup on and wearing nothing but a white robe. Kylie, who has now swapped her long blonde locks for a cute bob, shared the stunning snap of herself with her 121 million followers.

She appeared to be in a photo shoot set, and had just had her glam done, which consisted of striking red lips and a slightly darker lip liner, some simple mascara and perfectly shaped eyebrows, and some long red nails to match her makeup. The 21-year-old wore her hair loose with a mid part, and showed off some skin as she slightly pulled her robe. The sexy picture racked up nearly two million likes and over 19,000 comments in just a few hours.

And while it seems like Kylie is keeping busy, she is probably just trying to put her latest family drama behind and focus on her work and her baby daughter Stormi. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had to come to her beau Travis Scott’s defense after her brother-in-law Kanye West took a dig at him during his latest Twitter rant.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie had to intervene when Kanye mentioned Travis’s name in a rant that was originally directed at his nemesis Drake. While Kim Kardashian’s rapper husband mainly dissed the Canadian artist, he also said that Travis shouldn’t have let Drake use his verse on their hit tune “Sickomode” to “sneak diss” him. And when Travis posted a selfie of himself wearing a Nike t-shirt, many fans thought that was just another jab aimed at Kanye, who works with rival sports brand Adidas.

“He’s not being petty. This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). Everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy,” Kylie said on social media.

And while the dust may have settled for now, with Kanye also tweeting that he had a sit down with Travis, Kylie was reportedly furious with the whole public drama and is even refusing to attend Kim and Kanye’s huge Christmas bash.

“Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” a source told the Sun.