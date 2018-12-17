Christina Aguilera Pays Homage To Madonna In New Social Media Snaps

Aguilera channelled Madonna in her 1987 movie Desperately Seeking Susan.

The 2003 MTV VMA awards will forever go down in history as the ceremony where Madonna kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Now 15 years later, Aguilera is still firmly a Madonna fan. The 37-year-old singer caught herself catching an eighties vibe on Sunday, as she posted two new photos on both Twitter and Instagram.

The “Fighter” hitmaker captioned the photos, “Big 80s mood.”

Aguilera’s retro look was strikingly similar to Madonna’s in her 1987 movie Desperately Seeking Susan.

The former Voice coach stunned fans by wearing a lacy black bustier under a black leather jacket. Aguilera’s striking platinum hair was tied back with a black cloth. The mom-of-two also rocked two black chokers along with two large gold hoop earrings in the new snaps.

The photos received over 10,000 likes on Twitter and over 100,000 likes on Instagram, after Xtina posted them on social media Sunday night. It comes after the popular recording artist embarked on her Liberation tour this fall. It was the singer’s first tour in 12 years after her 2006 Back to Basics tour. The 24-date tour kicked off in late September in Hollywood, Florida, and ended in mid-November in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Her latest album, Liberation, was released in June, debuting at #6 on the Billboard 200 charts. The debut made Liberation Aguilera’s seventh top 10 album in her musical career. This year fans also saw the performer in the Amazon Studios sci-fi thriller Zoe alongside Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux.

To round of her successful year in music, Aguilera received a Grammy nomination last week for her collaboration with Demi Lovato. Their song called “Fall in Line” was nominated in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The pop diva was also nominated this year for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Like I Do” with GoldLink.

Aguilera has received 20 nominations throughout her career and has achieved five wins. Her last Grammy award win was in 2015 for “Say Something” with A Great Big World, which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Aguilera will be performing right up until the New Year, as she is set to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,The Associated Press reports. The show will air live December 31st from Times Square in New York City and starts at 8 p.m. on ABC. Along with Aguilera, the New York portion of the show – hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg – will feature performances from Bastille, Dan and Shay and New Kids On the Block.