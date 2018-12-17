‘Sports Illustrated’ Model, Robyn Lawley, Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A White Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated model Robyn Lawley left her fans jaw-dropped after posting a sexy photo on Instagram where she flaunted her amazing assets as well as her chic style.

In the throwback snap, the 29-year-old model is featured wearing a white swimsuit that flaunted her enviable curves and provided a glimpse of her cleavage. Lawley let her hair down and wore a pair of stylish shades to strike a pose for the camera. She wore a dark maroon lip color that accentuated her lips and kept it simple by ditching her jewelry.

“My body image idol!” one person commented on the picture. “Your neck is so beautiful,” another fan wrote. Other fans wrote comments like “perfect,” “sensational,” and “extremely sexy” on the picture to express their admiration for Lawley.

Earlier this month, the Aussie beauty shared a picture where she was featured wearing a low-cut black one-piece swimsuit that provided a generous view of her never-ending cleavage as well as her well-toned thighs and her long, feminine neck.

“You look like a bond girl in this shot,” one person commented on the sexy photograph. While many people commented on how gorgeous Robyn’s voluptuous figure is, one person couldn’t believe why Robyn is classified as a plus-size model.

“I can’t for the life of me understand how you are considered a plus-size model. Your figure is stunning and so lean and healthy.”

Another person agreed with the comment and replied that it is “probably because regular models are often underweight, so anything bigger than that is plus size in the fashion world.”

Other fans thought that Robyn looked absolutely “stunning,” “ravishing” and “incredibly sexy,” in the picture.

In October, Robyn made headlines after spearheading a campaign to include more plus-size models on the ramp at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. According to an article by the Daily Mail, the model first launched a petition to boycott Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 and added that she is leading the campaign for the sake of her daughter.

In an interview with Channel Seven’s The Morning Show, Robyn said that “she doesn’t really care either way” whether she ever gets a chance to participate in Victoria’s Secret shows because she aims to improve the “standards in the modelling industry.”

“I am sick and tired of seeing the same body type,’ Robyn said during the interview. “I’m not asking [people] to boycott the girls, I just want diversity to be added.”

She further said that she wants VS to have inclusivity which will be achieved by including a few other sizes.