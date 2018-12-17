California Man Ronald Seay Accused Of Hunting Down, Murdering Popular Librarian Who Banned Him From Library

The Sacramento man reportedly shot Amber Clark as she sat in her car.

Ronald Seay allegedly stalked a librarian who banned him from a Sacramento library and fatally shot the woman as she sat in her car, an act police say was a targeted hit.

As FOX 40 Sacramento reported, 41-year-old Amber Clark was shot several times in the face and head as she sat in her car outside the North Natomas Public Library. She was declared dead at the scene.

The following day, police apprehended the 56-year-old Seay after a brief car chase, charging him with murder. Police said they believe that Seay hunted down the library supervisor, with the Sacramento Bee reporting that he wore a mask and teal clothing and fled the scene of the shooting in a gray sedan.

Clark had banned Seay from the library in October for an unspecified incident in which he reportedly caused a disturbance.

“We believe this was not a random act, and we do believe that the victim was targeted,” Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler said at a press conference this week.

Amber Clark was remembered as a dedicated professional with a passion for serving young people, the Huffington Post noted.

“She had a great, compelling, charismatic personality, because she felt so deeply about the work that she did,” said Rivkah Sass, the library’s director.

“We’re especially grateful for all she did for us, to raise our awareness as a library staff, on serving people with special needs. She changed how we program for that particular audience.”

Others noted that Clark was responsible for coordinating library staff across the system to better serve patrons, helping make others aware of services like Chaplains and mental health support, the FOX 40 Sacramento report noted.

“It’s hitting everybody hard. The best thing we as library staff can do is remember that we all are in this together,” Sass said.

Others in the community have mourned the death of the popular librarian. The front entrance to the library has turned into a makeshift memorial for Amber Clark, with piles of flowers left on the library’s sign. Others have called on the library system to continue her work in promoting inclusiveness and helping everyone access the library.

The murder of a public librarian for doing her job is a reminder that the job isn't all roses and book reading. There's little training on safety/security & too little respect paid to a field populated predominately by women. It's tragic & heartbreaking.https://t.co/RvRDGD3cBQ — kelly jensen ???????? (@veronikellymars) December 14, 2018

Library staff said they know that there is more trauma to come with Seay’s upcoming trial.

“We’re getting through stage one of a difficult process, and we know there’s more to come,” said Rivkah Sass.

Ronald Seay has been charged with murder in the shooting death of the librarian and is being held without bail, the FOX 40 Sacramento report noted.